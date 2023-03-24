Discover Samsung Sale 2023: Today's Best Deals on TVs, Phones, Appliances, Tablets and More
Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event is here. With just a few more days of the week-long sale to go, now is the time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts with daily deals on Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, smart home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more.
Through Sunday, March 26, the Discover Samsung sale event can help you spring clean like a professional and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily Flash Deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.
Discounting popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale.
While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the biggest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Discover Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.
Best Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Friday, March 24
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Save up to $3,700 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $850 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings. Get $100 instant Samsung Creditand up to $750 instant trade-in credit.
This large 6.3 cu. ft. oven fits multiple meals at one time, or it can easily accommodate big casserole dishes or roasting pans.
Best Discover Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save $1,200 during the Discover Samsung Event.
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Now
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.
Save $1,600 on this sleek and stylish washer & dryer duo. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals to Shop Now
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization.
Best Discover Samsung Tablet Deals to Shop Now
Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals
The Best Samsung TV Deals Now: Save Up to $2,300 On Top 4K Models
Best Deals on Robot Vacuums to Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning
16 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers — Shop Ninja, Cosori & More
Amazon March Madness TV Deals: Save Up to 40% On Samsung and Sony TVs
The Best Amazon Keurig Deals: Save Big on Single-Serve Coffee Makers
Spring into Savings With the Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage For Spring Cleaning