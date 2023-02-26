Whether you're tuning into awards season or looking to upgrade your setup before March Madness, Samsung TVs are an investment well worth the price. And thanks to Amazon and Samsung's deals taking place right now, you can snag The Frame TV on sale for up to $300 off. Samsung's best-selling Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but the biggest discount available today is on the 55-inch model, which has been majorly marked down by 20%.

With big TV sales happening at Samsung and Amazon this week, you can supercharge your living room's entertainment setup and save big on an immersive watching experience. Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Shop the best Samsung Frame TV deals below.

75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 75" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save up to $400 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $2,998 $2,848 Shop Now

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

For more Samsung TV deals to score this week, shop all of the best 4K TVs on sale below.

Best Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

Save Up to $1,100 on the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Best Laptop Deals 2023: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More

Best Walmart Tech Deals Available to Shop Now

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for Spring Cleaning

Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Top TV Models

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Your Next Trip

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream Now