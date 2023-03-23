Discover Samsung Sale Spring 2023: The Best Deals on TVs, Phones, Appliances, Tablets and More
Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event is here. Now through Sunday, March 26, the week-long sale is the best time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts with daily deals on Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, smart home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more.
With this week's Discover Samsung sale event, you can spring clean like a professional and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily Flash Deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.
Discounting popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale.
While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the biggest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Discover Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.
Best Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Thursday, March 23
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace.
Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.
No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.
The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
More Spring 2023 Discover Samsung Deals to Shop Now
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $750 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save $1,200 during the Discover Samsung Event.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization.
Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
Save $1,600 on this sleek and stylish washer & dryer duo. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
Take movie nights to the next level with $100 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.
The Odyssey Ark's huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
