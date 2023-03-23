Shopping

Discover Samsung Sale Spring 2023: The Best Deals on TVs, Phones, Appliances, Tablets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Discover Samsung Event Spring 2023
Samsung

Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event is here. Now through Sunday, March 26, the week-long sale is the best time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts with daily deals on Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, smart home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more. 

Shop the Samsung Sale

With this week's Discover Samsung sale event, you can spring clean like a professional and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily Flash Deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.

Discounting popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale. 

While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the biggest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Discover Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.

Best Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Thursday, March 23

55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$3,500$2,700
65" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace. 

$10,000$8,000
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.

$1,499$1,099
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23

No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.

$800$100
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23+

The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying.

$1,000$300
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,689$1,049

More Spring 2023 Discover Samsung Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,700
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$1,200
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$1,100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $750 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings.

$1,200$450
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save $1,200 during the Discover Samsung Event. 

$3,500$2,300
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. 

$1,060$400
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8+

Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. 

$900$320
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$780$200
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Save $1,600 on this sleek and stylish washer & dryer duo. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$4,098$2,498
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150$110
The Freestyle Portable Projector
The Freestyle Portable Projector
Samsung
The Freestyle Portable Projector

Take movie nights to the next level with $100 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.

$800$700
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

The Odyssey Ark's huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.

$3,000$2,000
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.

$1,500$1,200

