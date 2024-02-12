A Disney on Ice skater has been hospitalized after being severely injured during a performance at a Target Center in Minnesota on Saturday.

Professional figure skater Anastasia Olson, 31, was injured while performing as Princess Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast during the morning show and rushed to the hospital.

"This happened about 40 minutes into the show. They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky, and she fell," a spectator told KARE 11 in Minneapolis. The show continued, and the eyewitness added, "I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult."

Another showgoer told the news outlet that the crew got to the skater quickly when she fell. "Our hearts go out to them," she said. "We just hope that she's okay and that she recovers."

According to Deadline, Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Disney on Ice, released a statement over the weekend saying that Olson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was initially listed in critical but stable condition. She has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Per KARE 11, Olson remains at the hospital as of Monday. A Disney on Ice spokesperson confirmed to the outlet the performer is not a local Minnesota skater who is with the production, adding that the company "appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."

Following the accident, the performance continued as scheduled. No additional information on Olson's health condition has been released.

Olson hasn't posted on her Instagram page since September 2023, but she last shared photos from her performances as Belle in May 2023, reflecting on the milestone in her career.

"After such an emotional weekend, I thought to myself how lucky I am to have called D20 my home for 5 years," she captioned a set of photos from Disney on Ice at the time. "The memories and relationships I made here are unforgettable and irreplaceable. I've laughed, I've cried, I've loved. And in the end, it was all so worth it."

