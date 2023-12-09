Rapper 2 Chainz Hospitalized Following Car Crash in Miami

2 Chainz was involved in car crash that landed him in the hospital, but he's reported to be in stable condition.

The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story early Saturday morning to share a bit of the aftermath with a video showing him in the back of an ambulance. In that same video, the rapper zoomed in on one of the cars involved. The black vehicle suffered a crushing blow to the front side of the car and the driver's side wheel is all but collapsed.

According to TMZ, 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, was driving on I-95 and was about to exit when someone hit him from behind. A total of three vehicles -- a Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota -- were involved in the wreck.

The outlet reported he suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries. He's reported to be in stable condition.

The "Bugatti" rapper is in Miami for Art Basel.

2 Chainz / Instagram

2 Chainz / Instagram

The College Park, Georgia native has close ties to Miami. It's the city where he married his longtime girlfriend, Kesha Ward, in 2018. 2 Chainz and Keisha, who share three children, tied the knot at Villa Casa Casuarina.

The wedding was attended by a number A-listers including Kim Kardashian (rocking a neon green latex dress) and her then-husband, Kanye West, not to mention Lil Wayne.

RELATED CONTENT: