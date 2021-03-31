Shopping

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet: Shop Handbags, Wallets and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Disney x Coach collection
Coach Outlet

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready, Disney lovers: There's a new collection from Coach featuring some of your favorite characters -- and it's available for unbelievably good prices.

Those of you who keep a close eye on beloved Disney merchandise have probably seen the most recent Disney x Coach collaboration, but if you prefer the Disney princesses over everything else in Disney's Magic Kingdom, the American fashion brand has just what you're looking for.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of The Princess and the Frog's Tiana or you love the classic tales of Cinderella or Beauty and the Beast, the Disney x Coach collection includes stylish purses, wallets and other leather accessories made with the label's signature canvas and smooth leather featuring some of the most popular stars of Disney's fairy-tale movies. And right now, you can get these Disney x Coach pieces at the Coach Outlet site for 50% off. 

From a cool and boxy handbag and an accordion wallet to a credit card and ID lanyard and leather jewelry box, this is the collection for the ultimate Disney fan. But just in case you want to channel the princess life on a subtler note, the collection also features classic Coach staples that feel just as magical. 

If you want to grab some of these pieces for yourself or someone you love (ahem, Mother's Day is coming up!), scroll down to shop our top Disney x Coach picks from the Coach Outlet website.

Disney x Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Disney X Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas With Patches
Grab yourself a classic tote from Coach that features cute Cinderella-inspired patches.
$199 (REGULARLY $398)
Coach Gemma Clutch Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Gemma Clutch Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Gemma Clutch Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas
We love this sleek coated canvas and crossgrain leather crossbody bag for everyday occasions.
$144 (REGULARLY $288)
Coach Nora Kisslock Crossbody
Coach Nora Kisslock Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach Nora Kisslock Crossbody
This timeless kisslock purse is essential for embracing your inner Disney princess.
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
Disney x Coach Large Jewelry Box With Belle
Disney x Coach Large Jewelry Box With Belle
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Large Jewelry Box With Belle
For the ultimate Beauty and the Beast fan, get them this pretty jewelry box for all of their baubles.
$89 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Box Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach Box Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Box Crossbody In Signature Canvas
The dark logo print on this chocolate brown box bag feels so luxurious.
$149 (REGULARLY $298)
Disney x Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas With Once Upon A Time
Disney x Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas With Once Upon A Time
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas With Once Upon A Time
There's something about a cosmetics case saying "Once Upon a Time" that feels so magical.
$64 (REGULARLY $128)
Disney x Coach Mulan Bear Bag Charm
Disney x Coach Mulan Bear Bag Charm
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Mulan Bear Bag Charm
Want an easy way to give your bags or other accessories a playful Disney touch? Opt for a cute charm like this one, which features a Mulan bear.
$49 (REGULARLY $98)
Disney x Coach Id Lanyard With Tiana
Disney x Coach Id Lanyard With Tiana
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Id Lanyard With Tiana
Love Tiana? Take her everywhere you go with this ID lanyard, which is made with pebbled leather.
$39 (REGULARLY $78)
Disney x Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Cinderella
Disney x Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Cinderella
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Cinderella
If you're looking for an easy way to keep your everyday essentials on hand, get this zip wristlet, which has two credit card slots.
$44 (REGULARLY $88)
Disney x Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Cinderella Flying Birds Print
Disney x Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Cinderella Flying Birds Print
Coach Outlet
Disney x Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Cinderella Flying Birds Print
Between the white leather and adorable print with Cinderella's flying birds, this accordion wallet is perfect for spring.
$139 (REGULARLY $278)

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

The Best Films to Watch on Disney Plus

The Coach x Disney Collection Launch Has Officially Arrived

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More