While Christmas is still a few months away, it's never too early to start gathering your gifts ahead of the holiday craze. And there's no better way to get in on the spirit of the season than with one of Disney's best-selling Storybook Collection Advent Calendars -- which are set to make their return once again this year.

Back in 2020, Igloo Books -- the division of Bonnier Books UK behind the popular commodity -- sold 450,000 copies in the U.S. and 850,000 copies worldwide across the series. Not only did the Disney Advent Calendar reach #1 on Amazon's Christmas Books list in fall 2020, but it also became a fun addition to the holiday season for families worldwide.

This year, Disney announced that the beloved advent calendars would make their return via three different versions: Disney (which will feature festive stories from Disney and Pixar), Marvel Superheroes and Disney Princesses. Each calendar comes as a large fold-out wallet that's bound together with ribbon, and will feature 24 paperback storybooks that guide readers on festive adventures with some of their favorite Disney characters.

Disney's newest advent calendar collection is now available for pre-order. Plus, shoppers who order theirs before the product's official release on Oct. 26, can enjoy an additional 15% off their purchase. Peruse through Disney's fun new releases below and order your advent calendar today.

Planning ahead for the upcoming holiday season? Check out other beloved beauty advent calendars to keep an eye out for.

