If there's one thing that Doja Cat has proved time and time again, it's that she's not one for sticking to the norm. Through her diverse song catalog, her inimitable style and even her eccentric music videos, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter has developed a reputation for breaking tradition -- and often breaking records, in the process (hi, Billboard Hot 100).

So, naturally, it comes as no surprise that Doja Cat's first foray into beauty is equally as unique and iconic as her. The musician recently debuted her official beauty collection in collaboration with BH Cosmetics, and the line is chock-full of essentials that are sure to help you elevate your makeup game this fall -- or at least make it much more shimmery.

BH Cosmetics

The line, in many ways, pays homage to Doja's often electrifying and colorful world -- from flora-inspired eyeshadow palettes and otherworldly makeup brushes to dreamy lip plumping glosses and multi-dimensional powder highlighters, fans and makeup aficionados alike will have so much fun immersing themselves in the iridescent and wonderfully trippy world of Doja Cat.

Plus, unlike other celebrity beauty or makeup lines, Doja's collection is surprisingly affordable -- with prices ranging from $9 to $36.

BH Cosmetics

Doja Cat's BH Cosmetics beauty collection is available to shop now at BHCosmetics.com. Ahead, check out some of the must-have products from Doja Cat's makeup line. Plus, shop the hottest looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and ET Style's favorite TikTok-approved makeup products.

Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette BH Cosmetics Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette The MEGA 36 Color Shadow Palette shimmery shadows in nude hues, poppy tones and flora-inspired colors that beautifully accentuate every skin tone. Plus, the built-in mirror provides more accessibility for touch-ups, regardless of where you are. $36 AT BH COSMETICS Buy Now

Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner BH Cosmetics Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner Give your eyes some definition with this felt-tipped calligraphy eyeliner pen from BH Cosmetics. $11 AT BH COSMETICS Buy Now

Mirage Lip Balm BH Cosmetics Mirage Lip Balm Hydrate your lips properly with this nourishing balm from BH Cosmetics -- available in three colors. $9 AT BH COSMETICS Buy Now

Reflection Hand Mirror BH Cosmetics Reflection Hand Mirror Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and thanks to the products in Doja Cat's makeup collection, you will never look better. $18 AT BH COSMETICS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

Celebrity-Loved FaceGym Beauty Tools Are Now at Sephora

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

Save 25% On All Fenty Beauty From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With