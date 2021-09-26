Doja Cat's Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics Is Here and It's Iconic -- Shop the Products
If there's one thing that Doja Cat has proved time and time again, it's that she's not one for sticking to the norm. Through her diverse song catalog, her inimitable style and even her eccentric music videos, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter has developed a reputation for breaking tradition -- and often breaking records, in the process (hi, Billboard Hot 100).
So, naturally, it comes as no surprise that Doja Cat's first foray into beauty is equally as unique and iconic as her. The musician recently debuted her official beauty collection in collaboration with BH Cosmetics, and the line is chock-full of essentials that are sure to help you elevate your makeup game this fall -- or at least make it much more shimmery.
The line, in many ways, pays homage to Doja's often electrifying and colorful world -- from flora-inspired eyeshadow palettes and otherworldly makeup brushes to dreamy lip plumping glosses and multi-dimensional powder highlighters, fans and makeup aficionados alike will have so much fun immersing themselves in the iridescent and wonderfully trippy world of Doja Cat.
Plus, unlike other celebrity beauty or makeup lines, Doja's collection is surprisingly affordable -- with prices ranging from $9 to $36.
Doja Cat's BH Cosmetics beauty collection is available to shop now at BHCosmetics.com. Ahead, check out some of the must-have products from Doja Cat's makeup line. Plus, shop the hottest looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and ET Style's favorite TikTok-approved makeup products.
