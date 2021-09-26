Beauty

Doja Cat's Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics Is Here and It's Iconic -- Shop the Products

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Doja Cat BH Cosmetics Makeup Line
BH Cosmetics

If there's one thing that Doja Cat has proved time and time again, it's that she's not one for sticking to the norm. Through her diverse song catalog, her inimitable style and even her eccentric music videos, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter has developed a reputation for breaking tradition -- and often breaking records, in the process (hi, Billboard Hot 100).

So, naturally, it comes as no surprise that Doja Cat's first foray into beauty is equally as unique and iconic as her. The musician recently debuted her official beauty collection in collaboration with BH Cosmetics, and the line is chock-full of essentials that are sure to help you elevate your makeup game this fall -- or at least make it much more shimmery. 

Doja Cat BH Cosmetics Beauty Line
BH Cosmetics

The line, in many ways, pays homage to Doja's often electrifying and colorful world -- from flora-inspired eyeshadow palettes and otherworldly makeup brushes to dreamy lip plumping glosses and multi-dimensional powder highlighters, fans and makeup aficionados alike will have so much fun immersing themselves in the iridescent and wonderfully trippy world of Doja Cat.

Plus, unlike other celebrity beauty or makeup lines, Doja's collection is surprisingly affordable -- with prices ranging from $9 to $36.

Doja Cat BH Cosmetics Beauty Line
BH Cosmetics

Doja Cat's BH Cosmetics beauty collection is available to shop now at BHCosmetics.com. Ahead, check out some of the must-have products from Doja Cat's makeup line. Plus, shop the hottest looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and ET Style's favorite TikTok-approved makeup products.

Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette
Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette
BH Cosmetics
Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette
The MEGA 36 Color Shadow Palette shimmery shadows in nude hues, poppy tones and flora-inspired colors that beautifully accentuate every skin tone. Plus, the built-in mirror provides more accessibility for touch-ups, regardless of where you are.
$36 AT BH COSMETICS
Elements Mini Shadows Quad
Elements Mini Shadows Quad
BH Cosmetics
Elements Mini Shadows Quad
Keep your makeup compact with the Elements Mini Shadow Quad palette -- complete with ultra-pigmented eyeshadow tones.
$14 AT BH COSMETICS
Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner
Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner
BH Cosmetics
Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner
Give your eyes some definition with this felt-tipped calligraphy eyeliner pen from BH Cosmetics.
$11 AT BH COSMETICS
Prism Loose Powder Highlighter
Prism Loose Powder Highlighter
BH Cosmetics
Prism Loose Powder Highlighter
Built onto your beauty with the blendable, triple-milled fine powder highlighting formula from BH Cosmetics.
$14 AT BH COSMETICS
Metamorphosis 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag
Metamorphosis 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag
BH Cosmetics
Metamorphosis 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag
Tap into an otherworldly glow with this hot pink and golden-hued makeup brush set from Doja Cat's BH Cosmetics line.
$36 AT BH COSMETICS
Blooming Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Blooming Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
BH Cosmetics
Blooming Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Lift off into new, more volumizing heights with this Doja Cat-approved mascara from BH Cosmetics.
$16 AT BH COSMETICS
Flora Powder Blush Trio
Flora Powder Blush Trio
BH Cosmetics
Flora Powder Blush Trio
Bloom into a new season with the Flora Powder Blush Trio -- complete with shades of rose, peony and poppy.
$16 AT BH COSMETICS
Mirage Lip Balm
Mirage Lip Balm
BH Cosmetics
Mirage Lip Balm
Hydrate your lips properly with this nourishing balm from BH Cosmetics -- available in three colors.
$9 AT BH COSMETICS
Reflection Hand Mirror
Reflection Hand Mirror
BH Cosmetics
Reflection Hand Mirror
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and thanks to the products in Doja Cat's makeup collection, you will never look better.
$18 AT BH COSMETICS
Muse Lip Plumping Gloss
Muse Lip Plumping Gloss
BH Cosmetics
Muse Lip Plumping Gloss
Perfect your lip plump with this nourishing gloss -- available in six shades, including a fall-centric berry and red tone.
$12 AT BH COSMETICS

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

Celebrity-Loved FaceGym Beauty Tools Are Now at Sephora

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

Save 25% On All Fenty Beauty From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With

 