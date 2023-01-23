Shopping

Don’t Miss the Sorel Sale: Shop Warm Winter Boots, Slippers and Stylish Shoes for 25% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Sorel Sale: Winter Boots and Shoes
Sorel

If you're slipping and sliding as you stomp through the snow this winter or feel your socks getting damp and your toes going numb from the cold, that's a good sign it's time for a new pair of boots.

When on the hunt for winter footwear, it's important to find a pair that's up to the challenge of winter elements, whether it be snow, ice or sleet. You'll definitely want shoes that are durable with good traction, but it's just as important that they're comfortable and stylish. If you're looking for winter footwear with the right balance of function and fashion, look no further than Sorel boots.

Sorel crafts boots that can take on all kinds of challenges, from shoveling your driveway after a blizzard to keeping your feet comfortable through a long day of hiking. But Sorel's boots aren't limited to rugged adventures. If you want a warm shoe to go out in that's also extremely stylish, they have Chelsea boots or the ultra-trendy chunky lug sole style. And if boots aren't your jam, Sorel designs various styles of impressive shoes that are superior quality and built to last.

Getting a high-quality pair of shoes like those from Sorel normally comes with a higher price tag compared to lesser footwear options. But right now Sorel is having a Winter Sale on select boots, slippers, and shoes, meaning now is the time to shop. Currently, they're offering 25% off their fashionable and durable boots, slippers, and shoes. Below, check out our favorite discounted picks that are perfect for winter and beyond.

Women's Sale Boots and Shoes

Hi-Line Hiker Boot
Hi-Line Hiker Boot
Sorel
Hi-Line Hiker Boot

Now's the time to upgrade your hiking boots because this adorable pair is not only sturdy for wherever your trek, but they're also highly rated. 

$185$138
Lennox Lace STKD Boot
Lennox Lace STKD Boot
Sorel
Lennox Lace STKD Boot

Modern and edgy, this boot has waterproof leather to wear on days with less-than-perfect weather. The boots also have a cushioned sole so that even if you're walking all morning and night your feet won't start aching. 

$190$142
Hi-Line Heel Lace Boot
Hi-Line Heel Lace Boot
Sorel
Hi-Line Heel Lace Boot

You don't have to worry about a heavy shoe when wearing these stylish heeled boots that come in four waterproof suede color option as they're made with a lightweight sole. They're lightweight, but their soles still have superior traction so you won't slip and slide on icy days. 

$200$150
Tofino Boot
Tofino II Boot
Sorel
Tofino Boot

These are the exact boots you want when a snowstorm hits. They're waterproof with a micro-fleece lining and have 100g of insulation to keep your toes extra warm. 

$170$128
Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker
Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker
Sorel
Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker

Grab a new pair of kicks in vibrant green hues. With breathable mesh and a lightweight, cushioned sole, these sneakers are ready for a workout. 

$125$63
Sorel Go Coffee Run Slipper
Sorel Go Coffee Run Slipper
Sorel
Sorel Go Coffee Run Slipper

With a super soft faux fur lining, these slippers will keep you warm and cozy indoors and outdoors. 

$100$75
Cameron Flatform Wedge
Cameron Flatform Wedge
Sorel
Cameron Flatform Wedge

Dreaming of sunny summer days? Well they'll be here in a few months. Start building your warm-weather wardrobe with these chic platform sandals. 

$130$78
Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie
Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie
Sorel
Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie

A mint green heel gives a fun twist to the classic black Chelsea boot. These boots also have memory foam soles and a waterproof exterior. 

$180$135
Evie Pull-On Suede Bootie
Evie Pull-On Suede Bootie
Sorel
Evie Pull-On Suede Bootie

Simply pull-on these cushioned, rubber-soled booties for an effortless look. Choose from four suede colors including red (above), tan, grey and black.

$140$105

Men's Sale Boots and Shoes

Manawan II Slipper
Manawan II Slipper
Sorel
Manawan II Slipper

Upgrade your at-home footwear to Sorel's Manawan II Slipper. These cozy slippers will keep your feet warm on cold winter days. 

$100$75
1964 Pac Nylon Boot
1964 Pac Nylon Boot
Sorel
1964 Pac Nylon Boot

On the market for a new pair of snow boots? You can't get much better than these winter boots that can take on all weather conditions. 

$180$108
Madison Moc Toe Boot
Madison II Moc Toe Boot
Sorel
Madison Moc Toe Boot

Part boot, part sneaker, these classic shoes are waterproof and comfortable. They have great traction to take on inclement weather. 

$200$150
Ankeny Mid Boot
Ankeny Mid Boot
Sorel
Ankeny Mid Boot

Rugged and durable, these waterproof boots have a toe cap to reduce wear over time. They're even insulated to keep your feet warm on days that are bitterly cold. 

$170$127
Madison Chukka Boot
Madison II Chukka Boot
Sorel
Madison Chukka Boot

Chukka boots are a popular look this season and right now you can get this high quality pair for 25% off. You can choose from four trendy color options.

$190$142
Carson Chelsea Boot
Carson Chelsea Boot
Sorel
Carson Chelsea Boot

You'll be super trendy wearing these sleek black Chelsea boots. And since they're made by Sorel, they're elevated with waterproof suede and rubber soles that provide excellent traction.

$155$116
Mac Hill Lite Rush Boot
Mac Hill Lite Rush Boot
Sorel
Mac Hill Lite Rush Boot

You don't have to decide between sneakers or boots when you wear this shoe that's a mix between the two. They're lightweight and waterproof, so you'll feel quick on your feet all day, rain or shine.

$170$127
Dude Moc Slipper
Dude Moc Slipper
Sorel
Dude Moc Slipper

Slip on these faux fur lined moccasins for cloud-like comfort from the EVA footbed. 

$100$75

