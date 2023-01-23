If you're slipping and sliding as you stomp through the snow this winter or feel your socks getting damp and your toes going numb from the cold, that's a good sign it's time for a new pair of boots.

When on the hunt for winter footwear, it's important to find a pair that's up to the challenge of winter elements, whether it be snow, ice or sleet. You'll definitely want shoes that are durable with good traction, but it's just as important that they're comfortable and stylish. If you're looking for winter footwear with the right balance of function and fashion, look no further than Sorel boots.

Sorel crafts boots that can take on all kinds of challenges, from shoveling your driveway after a blizzard to keeping your feet comfortable through a long day of hiking. But Sorel's boots aren't limited to rugged adventures. If you want a warm shoe to go out in that's also extremely stylish, they have Chelsea boots or the ultra-trendy chunky lug sole style. And if boots aren't your jam, Sorel designs various styles of impressive shoes that are superior quality and built to last.

Getting a high-quality pair of shoes like those from Sorel normally comes with a higher price tag compared to lesser footwear options. But right now Sorel is having a Winter Sale on select boots, slippers, and shoes, meaning now is the time to shop. Currently, they're offering 25% off their fashionable and durable boots, slippers, and shoes. Below, check out our favorite discounted picks that are perfect for winter and beyond.

Women's Sale Boots and Shoes

Hi-Line Hiker Boot Sorel Hi-Line Hiker Boot Now's the time to upgrade your hiking boots because this adorable pair is not only sturdy for wherever your trek, but they're also highly rated. $185 $138 Shop Now

Lennox Lace STKD Boot Sorel Lennox Lace STKD Boot Modern and edgy, this boot has waterproof leather to wear on days with less-than-perfect weather. The boots also have a cushioned sole so that even if you're walking all morning and night your feet won't start aching. $190 $142 Shop Now

Hi-Line Heel Lace Boot Sorel Hi-Line Heel Lace Boot You don't have to worry about a heavy shoe when wearing these stylish heeled boots that come in four waterproof suede color option as they're made with a lightweight sole. They're lightweight, but their soles still have superior traction so you won't slip and slide on icy days. $200 $150 Shop Now

Tofino Boot Sorel Tofino Boot These are the exact boots you want when a snowstorm hits. They're waterproof with a micro-fleece lining and have 100g of insulation to keep your toes extra warm. $170 $128 Shop Now

Cameron Flatform Wedge Sorel Cameron Flatform Wedge Dreaming of sunny summer days? Well they'll be here in a few months. Start building your warm-weather wardrobe with these chic platform sandals. $130 $78 Shop Now

Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie Sorel Brex Heel Chelsea Bootie A mint green heel gives a fun twist to the classic black Chelsea boot. These boots also have memory foam soles and a waterproof exterior. $180 $135 Shop Now

Men's Sale Boots and Shoes

Manawan II Slipper Sorel Manawan II Slipper Upgrade your at-home footwear to Sorel's Manawan II Slipper. These cozy slippers will keep your feet warm on cold winter days. $100 $75 Shop Now

1964 Pac Nylon Boot Sorel 1964 Pac Nylon Boot On the market for a new pair of snow boots? You can't get much better than these winter boots that can take on all weather conditions. $180 $108 Shop Now

Ankeny Mid Boot Sorel Ankeny Mid Boot Rugged and durable, these waterproof boots have a toe cap to reduce wear over time. They're even insulated to keep your feet warm on days that are bitterly cold. $170 $127 Shop Now

Madison Chukka Boot Sorel Madison Chukka Boot Chukka boots are a popular look this season and right now you can get this high quality pair for 25% off. You can choose from four trendy color options. $190 $142 Shop Now

Carson Chelsea Boot Sorel Carson Chelsea Boot You'll be super trendy wearing these sleek black Chelsea boots. And since they're made by Sorel, they're elevated with waterproof suede and rubber soles that provide excellent traction. $155 $116 Shop Now

Mac Hill Lite Rush Boot Sorel Mac Hill Lite Rush Boot You don't have to decide between sneakers or boots when you wear this shoe that's a mix between the two. They're lightweight and waterproof, so you'll feel quick on your feet all day, rain or shine. $170 $127 Shop Now

