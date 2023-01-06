Shopping

The Zappos Winter Sale Is Too Good To Be Missed: Save Up to 70% On Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers

By Lauren Gruber
Zappos Winter Sale 2023
Getty

Here at ET, we'll take any excuse we can get to buy a new pair of shoes. Luckily for us, the Zappos Winter Sale is here with best-selling footwear up to 70% off. Now through Monday, January 23, you can save big on winter boots, slippers, and workout shoes from top brands such as Madewell, Steve Madden, adidas, UGG, Superga, Sam Edelman and so much more.

With thousands of sale items to choose from, you might want some help finding the shoes actually worth shopping during the Zappos Winter Sale. To help you out, we've tracked down the best shoe deals to snag — before your favorite styles sell out. From the sneaker brand Kate Middleton can't stop wearing to genuine leather boots and TikTok-famous UGG slippers under $100, there are so many sought-after items on sale.

Below, shop 15 of our favorite boots, sneaker and slippers on sale now at Zappos. For even more savings, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and REI's best deals on Hoka running shoes.

Women's Boots Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale

Madewell The Carina Platform Chelsea Boot
Madewell The Carina Platform Chelsea Boot
Zappos
Madewell The Carina Platform Chelsea Boot

A pair of classic Chelsea boots are a must-have in any wardrobe, and this genuine leather pair is a steal at under $90. 

$228$82
Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss
Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss
Zappos
Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss

Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style while wearing these chic glossy rainboots.

$150$69
Sam Edelman Fawn
Sam Edelman Fawn
Zappos
Sam Edelman Fawn

Made of sleek black leather, these elegant booties will go with absolutely everything in your closet.

$180$77
Dirty Laundry Upwind
Dirty Laundry Upwind
Zappos
Dirty Laundry Upwind

Cowboy boots are having a major moment this year, and this black pair is incredibly easy to style.

$100$60
GUESS Dayton
GUESS Dayton
Zappos
GUESS Dayton

If you're looking for a pair of going-out shoes for the winter, these 3.5-inch heeled patent boots are a gorgeous option.

$169$94

Women's Sneaker Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale

adidas Ultraboost Web Alphaskin
adidas Ultraboost Web Alphaskin
Zappos
adidas Ultraboost Web Alphaskin

Runners will love this comfortable sneaker from adidas, outfitted with a stretchy, supportive Primeknit upper and Boost midsole.

$190$80-$135
Superga 2490 Bold Organic Canvas Natural Dye
Superga 2490 Bold Organic Canvas Natural Dye
Zappos
Superga 2490 Bold Organic Canvas Natural Dye

Beloved by Kate Middleton, Superga sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and go with everything.

$89$53
ASICS GEL-Kayano 28
ASICS GEL-Kayano® 28
Zappos
ASICS GEL-Kayano 28

Supportive and shock-absorbing, these Asics — available in wide sizes — offer a comfortable and smooth ride.

$160$100
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Zappos
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0

Made of at least 20% recycled materials, these sneakers feature a soft fabric lining, Cloudfoam footbed and a durable outsole.

$75$38
Steve Madden Ravia Sneaker
Steve Madden Ravia Sneaker
Zappos
Steve Madden Ravia Sneaker

Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these Steve Maddens are accented by a silver heel.

$80$55

Zappos Deals on Women's Slippers

UGG Coquette
UGG Coquette
Zappos
UGG Coquette

Get in on the Ugg trend with this pair of olive sheepskin slippers.

$120$80
Polo Ralph Lauren Declan Moc
Polo Ralph Lauren Declan Moc
Zappos
Polo Ralph Lauren Declan Moc

Adorned with the iconic Ralph Lauren pony, these preppy mocs are made from snuggly faux shearling.

$90$27
UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
Zappos
UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper

Another wonderfully cozy option from Ugg, this pair of soft grey sheepskin slippers is water-resistant for indoor and outdoor use.

$95$71
Skechers Cozy Campfire
SKECHERS Cozy Campfire
Zappos
Skechers Cozy Campfire

Your feet will be warm and toasty when you slip into these faux-fur lined slippers from SKECHERS.

$45$22
UGG Dakota
Ugg Dakota
Zappos
UGG Dakota

This bright pink moccasin-style slipper has a molded rubber sole and water-resistant exterior for added durability.

$100$70

