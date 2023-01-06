The Zappos Winter Sale Is Too Good To Be Missed: Save Up to 70% On Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers
Here at ET, we'll take any excuse we can get to buy a new pair of shoes. Luckily for us, the Zappos Winter Sale is here with best-selling footwear up to 70% off. Now through Monday, January 23, you can save big on winter boots, slippers, and workout shoes from top brands such as Madewell, Steve Madden, adidas, UGG, Superga, Sam Edelman and so much more.
With thousands of sale items to choose from, you might want some help finding the shoes actually worth shopping during the Zappos Winter Sale. To help you out, we've tracked down the best shoe deals to snag — before your favorite styles sell out. From the sneaker brand Kate Middleton can't stop wearing to genuine leather boots and TikTok-famous UGG slippers under $100, there are so many sought-after items on sale.
Below, shop 15 of our favorite boots, sneaker and slippers on sale now at Zappos. For even more savings, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and REI's best deals on Hoka running shoes.
Women's Boots Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale
A pair of classic Chelsea boots are a must-have in any wardrobe, and this genuine leather pair is a steal at under $90.
Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style while wearing these chic glossy rainboots.
Made of sleek black leather, these elegant booties will go with absolutely everything in your closet.
Cowboy boots are having a major moment this year, and this black pair is incredibly easy to style.
If you're looking for a pair of going-out shoes for the winter, these 3.5-inch heeled patent boots are a gorgeous option.
Women's Sneaker Deals at Zappos' Winter Sale
Runners will love this comfortable sneaker from adidas, outfitted with a stretchy, supportive Primeknit upper and Boost midsole.
Beloved by Kate Middleton, Superga sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and go with everything.
Supportive and shock-absorbing, these Asics — available in wide sizes — offer a comfortable and smooth ride.
Made of at least 20% recycled materials, these sneakers feature a soft fabric lining, Cloudfoam footbed and a durable outsole.
Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these Steve Maddens are accented by a silver heel.
Zappos Deals on Women's Slippers
Get in on the Ugg trend with this pair of olive sheepskin slippers.
Adorned with the iconic Ralph Lauren pony, these preppy mocs are made from snuggly faux shearling.
Another wonderfully cozy option from Ugg, this pair of soft grey sheepskin slippers is water-resistant for indoor and outdoor use.
Your feet will be warm and toasty when you slip into these faux-fur lined slippers from SKECHERS.
This bright pink moccasin-style slipper has a molded rubber sole and water-resistant exterior for added durability.
