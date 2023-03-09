When it comes to beauty trends, celebrities always seem to find the most unexpected, effective and often downright strange skincare cures and treatments first. From Gwyneth Paltrow's vampire facial to rice water hair hacks and Emily Ratajkowski's snail facial made famous by TikTok, it can be impossible to know what skincare fads are actually worth the hype.

But if a celeb stamp of approval is any indication of what's hot and worthy of your skin's attention, then the Hanacure face mask is definitely a must-try. According to Hanacure, the Octolift technology that's infused within the face mask helps to "tighten the skin, minimize fine lines and remove facial impurities", delivering professional-level results.

Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set Hanacure Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set Drew Barrymore said that she felt 10 years younger after trying the Hanacure mask. "It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective." $110 Shop Now

The All-In-One Facial (appropriately dubbed the "zombie mask") first went viral on TikTok for its seemingly age-defying properties that tightened the face's skin during the treatment and made even the youngest of users look like they were 100 years old. The mask has also garnered the attention of Hollywood's biggest stars — with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and more taking to the 'Gram to show off their skin's transformation through the at-home facial.

Perhaps most appealing about Hanacure's All-in-One Face Mask is its feasible price tag. While other "celebrity-approved" skincare fads might lean more towards the pricier side, there's a $29 starter kit you can test out before you commit to the at-home facial.

Ahead, shop the celeb-loved Hanacure face mask, along with other beauty essentials from the South Korean skincare brand. Plus, check out Halle Berry's favorite beauty products, and peruse through our picks for the best moisturizers for every skin type.

