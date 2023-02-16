Drew Barrymore’s Kitchenware Now Comes in Lavender Just in Time to Refresh Your Home for Spring
Spring officially starts on March 20, but Drew Barrymore is brightening up our homes with her kitchenware line Beautiful in a new color. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show just released her small kitchen appliances exclusively available at Walmart in a dreamy lavender hue.
Six kitchen appliances in the Beautiful by Drew line now come in a mood-boosting shade of purple. You can instantly brighten your kitchen's aesthetic with the addition of Barrymore's air fryer, stand mixer, electric kettle, toaster, blender set, or coffee maker. These functional and stylish items, ranging from $25 to $129, are perfect for anyone's kitchen. If you're worried about cookware or appliances being an eyesore on your counter, think again. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks, well, beautiful, thanks to the new lavender color and gold accents.
Shop all the high-performance appliances in the gorgeous new lavender colorway below.
Cook up breakfast in an instant with this sleek and stylish 2-slice toaster. It comes with seven different cooking options, so you can have lightly toasted or burnt to a crisp bread depending on what you like.
With the press of a button, 14 cups of coffee can be yours in less than 14 minutes. The coffee maker is easy to use and easy to clean with a soft-glow display that illuminates only when you need it.
This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode.
Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with the Beautiful Air Fryer that preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. The 5lb food capacity is ideal for serving 5-7 people.
The Beautiful blender will be your go to smoothies, sauces, salsas and more. Take your smooties anywhere in the 16oz travel cup with handle and Drew's signature No Drippy Sippy flexible straw and twistoff lid.
With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Featuring a tilt-head design, this stand mixer allows you to effortlessly add ingredients in while mixing.
