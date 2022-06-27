Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses
If you're a hot sleeper or deal with night sweats, you know that getting to sleep during the summer months can be a nightmare. Lightweight blankets and cooling sheets can help you get some rest, but a cooling mattress could be the remedy for your bedtime woes. To help you get a better night's sleep this season, Amazon has Prime Day deals on some of the best cooling mattresses and you get them right on time before Prime Day, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.
From cooling memory foam mattresses to hybrid memory foam mattresses, a lot of modern mattresses are made to circulate airflow and keep you cool — and they're a blessing during the summer heat. With up to 50% off on cooling mattresses, it's hard to beat these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Ahead, shop some of the best deals on top-rated cooling mattresses from Amazon's Prime Day 2022 Sale.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
The Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress is made with AirScape TM 3 technology, which means you get an advanced cooling system built into your mattress. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.
The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Prima Mattress features multiple layers of cooling memory foam and fabric that keeps moisture at bay. Along with the 100-night risk-free trial, you get a 10-year warranty with this cooling mattress option.
The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms.
This Olee Sleep mattress is made with a combination of gel-infused memory foam and pocket springs. The Omega Hybrid model features Dura Cool I-gel, which keeps the temperature nice and cool throughout the night. This plush mattress also has extra contouring to support your spine as you slumber.
Green tea-infused material is a great natural way to keep your new cooling hybrid mattress bacteria-free. The Zinus cooling memory foam is combined with a coil pocket spring system, which prevents excess heat and moisture. Combined with its 10-year limited warranty, you can rest worry-free at night.
Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.
Relax and get a full night's sleep with this Classic Brands hybrid mattress. The innerspring and memory foam layers on this design help circulate airflow while your sleep. Plus, the orthopedic foam helps keep you supported and comfortable no matter what position you sleep in.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances
The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep
Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems
Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now
The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More
The Best Air Conditioner Deals to Beat the Heat This Summer
The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home