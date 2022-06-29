Shopping

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Sandals, Bags & More

By Amy Sheridan
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Summer is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from spring cleaning means you made room for a new Tory Burch handbag or sandals, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon with early Prime Day deals! Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day deals, so we picked out some of our favorite early deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous double T logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag, you're sure to find a great deal on summer essentials with early Amazon Deals.

Below, shop ET's top picks from Tory Burch on Amazon.

Studded Jelly Sandals
Studded Jelly Sandals
Amazon
Studded Jelly Sandals

These Tory Burch studded jelly sandals are poolside ready.

$128$90
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses
Tory Burch Women's 0ty6051 Aviator
Amazon
Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses

These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare. 

$190$100
INES Slides
INES Slides
Amazon
INES Slides

A slide is the go-to shoe of the summer. These Tory Burch slides come with a cushioned footbed and a stunning logo patch.

$248$124
Basketweave Espadrille Wedges
Basketweave Espadrille Wedges
Amazon
Basketweave Espadrille Wedges

Upgrade last year's wedge to this beautiful Tory Burch wedge with a padded leather footbed 

$348$244
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses

These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a must-have.

$149$92
T Monogram Coated Canvas Tote
T Monogram Coated Canvas Tote
Amazon
T Monogram Coated Canvas Tote

The T Monogram Coated Canvas Tote is a fab, roomy bag to take to your in-office days.

$298$278
Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame
Tory Burch Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame

These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.

$131$89
Miller Metal Convertible Shoulder Bag
Miller Metal Convertible Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Miller Metal Convertible Shoulder Bag

This sleek Miller Metal Bag can be held by hand or converted into a shoulder bag.

$548$498
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY6061 Sunglasses

Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off even in the winter. 

$171$85

 

