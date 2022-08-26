Early Labor Day Deals on Apple Products: Save on AirPods Pro, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches
While Apple itself does not have an official Labor Day sale, you can still save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more Apple products. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or want to try AirTags to secure your belongings, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have early Labor Day Apple deals right now.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with back-to-school sales still going on, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products now to help guide your search. A highlight from Amazon's Apple deals is discounts on the entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7. The Apple Watch SE is down to its lowest price ever, so if you've been looking for an Apple Watch, now would be a great time to score a Labor Day deal.
Amazon currently has Apple deals across the full lineup of devices. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple Labor Day deals available now.
The Best Apple Watch Deals
The Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale for $220 off at Amazon right now. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.
Get the GPS-only, 41mm size for $100 off.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
The Best Apple MacBook Deals
You can save $300 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Save $300 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
The Best Apple AirPod Deals
Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
You can save $55 on a classic pair of AirPods. These headphones are a universal fit and will automatically connect to all of your Apple devices.
The Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
