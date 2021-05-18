Shopping

Emily Ratajkowski Loves This $68 Handbag -- Here's Where to Find It

By ETonline Staff
Emily Ratajkowski
GP Images/Getty Images

Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Emily Ratajkowski. And she may have found one of the best ones yet.

Earlier this week, the star and new mom posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring an ensemble with a long black dress and a pale yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle. But this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; she was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.

Turns out, the bag is one of the many chic and affordable styles from the brand JW Pei, which is available on Amazon (really!). And all of its styles -- including EmRata's -- are available for under $70.

Emily Ratajkowski
Gotham/Getty Images

If you aren't familiar with JW Pei, it's time to get acquainted. The affordable fashion brand makes sleek and undeniably cool purses that, simply put, are worth a spot in anyone's closet. The stylish bag brand has a handful of options that'll go with any outfit, regardless of how you define your personal style. And as the 29-year-old model proves with her two ensembles featuring the $68 Gabbi Pouch Bag, JW Pei's styles are perfect for any occasion.

Gabbi Pouch Bag
JW Pei Gabbi Pouch Bag
Amazon
Gabbi Pouch Bag
If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. 
$68

And just in case you're looking for an even more affordable option from the brand, there's the '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade. Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse -- which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather -- will fall into the category of an instant classic. But what makes it an even better option for your closet is its price: $37. Need we say more?

'90s Shoulder Bag
JW Pei '90s Shoulder Bag
Amazon
'90s Shoulder Bag
Loving the '90s trend? This simple baguette shoulder bag is perfect for you -- especially when it's available for under $40.
$37

Of course, this timeless '90s bag isn't the only item in JW Pei's selection of offerings. And if you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe for spring and summer, this is hands down one accessories brand to have on your radar -- no questions asked.

Scroll down to see more JW Pei bags for your spring wardrobe -- and then check out other must-have styles to shop from the brand, below.

Top Handle Crossbody Bag
JW Pei Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Top Handle Crossbody Bag
There's something about this bag that has a subtle, retro feel to it -- and we're obsessed.
$60
Mini Clutch Shoulder Bag
Mini Clutch Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Mini Clutch Shoulder Bag
For all your upcoming plans to go out, bring this faux leather bag with you and add a cool touch of style to your outfits.
$70
Saddle Cross Body Purse
Saddle Cross Body Purse
Amazon
Saddle Cross Body Purse
Let's be honest: Have you seen a cooler bag? Style this with everything, whether it's a casual look for day or a chic ensemble for going out.
$65
Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag
JW Pei Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag
If you can't get enough of croc-embossed accessories in your wardrobe, this is the bag for you.
$60
Crossbody Shoulder Bag
JW Pei Crossbody Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Crossbody Shoulder Bag
Grab this vegan leather crossbody bag for your everyday needs.
$62

