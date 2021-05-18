Emily Ratajkowski Loves This $68 Handbag -- Here's Where to Find It

Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Emily Ratajkowski. And she may have found one of the best ones yet.

Earlier this week, the star and new mom posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring an ensemble with a long black dress and a pale yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle. But this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; she was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.

Turns out, the bag is one of the many chic and affordable styles from the brand JW Pei, which is available on Amazon (really!). And all of its styles -- including EmRata's -- are available for under $70.

If you aren't familiar with JW Pei, it's time to get acquainted. The affordable fashion brand makes sleek and undeniably cool purses that, simply put, are worth a spot in anyone's closet. The stylish bag brand has a handful of options that'll go with any outfit, regardless of how you define your personal style. And as the 29-year-old model proves with her two ensembles featuring the $68 Gabbi Pouch Bag, JW Pei's styles are perfect for any occasion.

Gabbi Pouch Bag Amazon Gabbi Pouch Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $68 Buy Now

And just in case you're looking for an even more affordable option from the brand, there's the '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade. Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse -- which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather -- will fall into the category of an instant classic. But what makes it an even better option for your closet is its price: $37. Need we say more?

'90s Shoulder Bag Amazon '90s Shoulder Bag Loving the '90s trend? This simple baguette shoulder bag is perfect for you -- especially when it's available for under $40. $37 Buy Now

Of course, this timeless '90s bag isn't the only item in JW Pei's selection of offerings. And if you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe for spring and summer, this is hands down one accessories brand to have on your radar -- no questions asked.

Scroll down to see more JW Pei bags for your spring wardrobe -- and then check out other must-have styles to shop from the brand, below.

Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon Top Handle Crossbody Bag There's something about this bag that has a subtle, retro feel to it -- and we're obsessed. $60 Buy Now

Mini Clutch Shoulder Bag Amazon Mini Clutch Shoulder Bag For all your upcoming plans to go out, bring this faux leather bag with you and add a cool touch of style to your outfits. $70 Buy Now

Saddle Cross Body Purse Amazon Saddle Cross Body Purse Let's be honest: Have you seen a cooler bag? Style this with everything, whether it's a casual look for day or a chic ensemble for going out. $65 Buy Now

Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag Amazon Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag If you can't get enough of croc-embossed accessories in your wardrobe, this is the bag for you. $60 Buy Now

Crossbody Shoulder Bag Amazon Crossbody Shoulder Bag Grab this vegan leather crossbody bag for your everyday needs. $62 Buy Now

