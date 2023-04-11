Want to know how Emily Ratajkowski gets her skin so glowy? The secret to EmRata's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep: the model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration. Right now, Amazon is offering 23% off the celeb-approved skincare solution from K-Beauty brand COSRX.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. "Not going to lie, I saw the hype on TikTok. Purchased it for myself and GOSH this thing is amazing," said one of the product's over 19,000 five-star reviewers. " I use retinol so I have dry skin. This product fixes that problem, heals the skin barrier and leaves your skin glowing!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

This sale won't last forever, so be sure to get your hands on the COSRX snail mucin to try the beloved K-beauty product for yourself. Below, shop even more snail mucin-infused skincare from the brand.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 26 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale Right Now — Shop the K-Beauty Brand

Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — Ilia, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant & More

13 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More

Everything We’re Shopping from REN Skincare’s Friends & Family Sale

TikTok's Favorite Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant Is On Sale

20 Best Face Washes and Cleansers for Every Skin Type and Budget

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

The 18 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Spring

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Shop the 26 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long