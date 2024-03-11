Despite a divorce filing last year, Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack made a striking appearance together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 2024 Oscars viewing party on Sunday.

The couple seemed to put on a united front, flashing smiles as they posed for photos, igniting rumors of a potential reconciliation.

Eric donned a sleek black tuxedo, and Janet, adorned in a silver sequined dress complemented by long sparkling gloves and a matching clutch, were also spotted holding hands, hinting at a possible rekindling of their relationship.

Their public outing comes after Janet filed for divorce from the 60-year-old Will & Grace star in November 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences," as per court documents. In her filing, she sought spousal support while also requesting an end to Eric's ability to receive such support.

Although the exact date of separation was not disclosed, the divorce filing was lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court just a day before Thanksgiving last year, marking a significant turning point in their 26-year-long marriage.

The couple's romantic journey traces back to 1994 on the set of the CBS TV miniseries Lonesome Dove, where Janet worked as an assistant director while Eric portrayed Col. Francis Clay Mosby.

Reflecting on their initial encounter in a 2007 Guardian article, Eric reminisced, "I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses, but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck."

He further disclosed, "We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

Following three years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows in August 1997. In 2002, their union was blessed with a son, Finnigan Holden McCormack.

In April 2020, Eric shared an Instagram post featuring the couple's first official photo together, taken at the Lonesome Dove wrap party in December 1994. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Just so happens this was our ‘coming out’ party. No one on the show knew we’d been dating for months. 🤯And today is my wife’s birthday! Happy Birthday, @janetmccormack #gratitude."

