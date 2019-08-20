Erin Foster is headed to the altar!

The 36-year-old TV personality and daughter of David Foster got engaged to her boyfriend, Simon Tikhman, while in Napa Valley, California. Erin shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself in a blue-and-white floral dress and her hand on her face looking shocked.

"How on earth did I pull this off 💍," the newly engaged Erin captioned her post, which quickly got filled with congratulatory messages from her friends, family and fans.

Erin's older sister, Sara, also took to her Instagram to share a photo of the bride-to-be showing off her stunning diamond ring.

"Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring.💍 @erinfoster," Sara jokingly captioned her post.

Kim Kardashian West commented on the post, writing, "OMG CONGRATS!!!!!" while Sara and Erin's stepmom, Katharine McPhee, put three faces with hearts emojis, and Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Awwwwww."

In July, Erin posted a black-and-white photo of her and her beau, jokingly writing about not getting engaged during their vacation.

"This man took me to Italy for two weeks and didn’t propose," she captioned the pic.

