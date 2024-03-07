It's been two years since Euphoria was renewed for season 3, and while fans have been anxiously waiting for updates, star Nika King is making it known that she has none for them!

During a recent stand-up comedy gig, King -- who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya's character Rue in the Sam Levinson-created series -- joked that she knows nothing about the upcoming season but is just as eager for the show to come back because she has bills to pay.

"Don't ask me [when season 3 is coming out]. I don't f**king know. Don't ask me, I don't know," she said in a video from the event shared to her TikTok account. "People are like, 'We need season 3,' and I'm like, b**ch, I need season 3! I haven't paid my rent in six months."

King joked that while the Dune: Part Two star was in Paris Fashion Week, she was thinking, "B**ch, come home. I need you. Mama needs you!"

"Yall laughing, and I'm serious," King quipped as the audience broke out into laughter.

The comedian shared that the award-winning show hasn't changed her career trajectory as much as she had hoped. "I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don't work that way," she shared, adding, "I called Taraji and she was like, 'B**ch, get used to it.'"

Taraji P. Henson has been famously candid about the harsh reality of Hollywood, particularly for Black stars, admitting that she's contemplated leaving the industry before.

King's IMDb page lists that she is set to star in three forthcoming projects: season three of Euphoria, a film titled Possum Trot, and a short called The Rebel Girls.

While there's no telling how much of King's bit was an exaggeration, she isn't the only Euphoria star who says they're left in the dark when it comes to the upcoming season.

Euphoria is expected to commence production on season 3 in 2024, after disruptions caused by strikes involving the show's writers and actors, but the new episodes won't premiere on HBO until 2025.

In August 2023, Levinson teased in an interview with Elle, that season 3 was a "film noir" and said Rue would "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

In December 2023, Sydney Sweeney told ET that she has seen "zero" scripts for the upcoming season, but "cannot wait" for it to come out because she loves playing Cassie.

While visiting The Tonight Show in January, Jacob Elordi said he's expecting the next installment to feature a time jump because "otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something" in order to play a high schooler.

He added, "I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward otherwise it's gonna seem like a weird bit."

Speaking with Vanity Fair recently, Colman Domingo -- who stars as recovering drug addict Ali Muhammad on the hit HBO show -- played coy about any specific plot details surrounding the upcoming installment, though he did discuss how the losses of Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen affected the show.

"I'm in it," Domingo tells the publication with a laugh. "What I know is that we will have a season three. It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that Sam [Levinson] is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he's one of the kindest human beings that I know."

RELATED CONTENT: