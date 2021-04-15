Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Collection -- and Everything Is Under $75
If anything can be said about Everlane, it's this: When the brand takes on a new wardrobe staple, it does it well. Such is the case with the new Everlane swim collection -- which features a handful of classic and sustainable swimwear to suit all your sun-kissed, warm-weather needs.
There's no doubt that Everlane has become known for its collection of timeless and affordable everyday basics -- which include staples like jeans, a cotton tee, sleek pants, shoes and more. And just as you would expect, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand's latest launch is no exception.
Everlane's first-ever foray into swimwear includes easy-to-wear bikini tops, bottoms and swimsuits that can easily be mixed and matched to your liking -- not to mention the brand's best-selling denim pieces. Starting at $30 (with the most expensive swimsuit available for $70), swim style is made with ECONYL fabric that's 82% regenerated nylon, which is produced from recycled plastic.
Ready to sit in a sun-soaked lounge chair and wear some eco-friendly swimwear for the summer ahead? Scroll down to shop the new Everlane swim collection below.
