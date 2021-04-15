Shopping

Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Collection -- and Everything Is Under $75

By Dale Arden Chong‍
If anything can be said about Everlane, it's this: When the brand takes on a new wardrobe staple, it does it well. Such is the case with the new Everlane swim collection -- which features a handful of classic and sustainable swimwear to suit all your sun-kissed, warm-weather needs.

There's no doubt that Everlane has become known for its collection of timeless and affordable everyday basics -- which include staples like jeans, a cotton tee, sleek pants, shoes and more. And just as you would expect, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand's latest launch is no exception.

Everlane's first-ever foray into swimwear includes easy-to-wear bikini tops, bottoms and swimsuits that can easily be mixed and matched to your liking -- not to mention the brand's best-selling denim pieces. Starting at $30 (with the most expensive swimsuit available for $70), swim style is made with ECONYL fabric that's 82% regenerated nylon, which is produced from recycled plastic.

Ready to sit in a sun-soaked lounge chair and wear some eco-friendly swimwear for the summer ahead? Scroll down to shop the new Everlane swim collection below.

Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top
Everlane
Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top
We love everything about this top, but the removable pads, the deep V-neck neckline, and the tie-back closure are what really do it for us.
$40 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece
We can't get over the classic silhouette of this square neck one piece.
$70 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The Tie-Front Bikini Top
Everlane
Everlane The Tie-Front Bikini Top
How pretty is this tie-front bikini top? Whether you style it with the brand's high-waist bottoms or the simple bikini fit, there's no going wrong here.
$40 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Everlane
Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Those who prefer a bit more coverage for their bums will love this high-waist bikini bottom from Everlane, which comes in five pretty colors for spring and summer.
$30 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The Square-Neck Bikini Top
Everlane
Everlane The Square-Neck Bikini Top
In case you love the look of Everlane's new square-neck swimsuit but prefer two pieces instead of one, consider getting this bikini top from the swimwear collection.
$40 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece
The flattering silhouette of this $65 V-neck one piece is a great option for any time you're poolside. And if you want to wear it as a bodysuit, style it with your favorite jeans.
$65 AT EVERLANE
Everlane The Bikini Bottom
Everlane
Everlane The Bikini Bottom
Classic bikini bottoms are never a bad idea -- and these are available in seven different colorways.
$30 AT EVERLANE

