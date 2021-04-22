Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a lot of reasons to love swimwear. From cute and stylish trends to more reasons to bask in the sun and cool yourself off at the beach. But among all of them, the fashion category also gives us a chance to enjoy more moments outside with Mother Earth. And when you have the opportunity to do something -- like get yourself a sustainably made bikini or swimsuit -- that'll benefit the environment (and keep planet Earth healthy) in an easy and effortless way, why wouldn't you take it?

This season, Everlane launched a brand new swim collection. And like some of its other collections, it has a positive impact on the environment. Simply put, you'll want to get these pieces while you can -- especially because the classic silhouettes and sustainable materials will suit all your sun-kissed, warm-weather needs. And since today, April 22, is Earth Day, there's no better time to add these new staples to your cart.

There's no doubt that Everlane has become known for its offering of timeless and affordable everyday basics -- which include staples like jeans, a cotton tee, sleek pants, shoes and more. And just as you would expect, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand's latest launch is no exception.

Everlane

Perhaps you're planning to celebrate Earth Day with a visit to the nearest beach or one of the country's national parks. Or maybe you're planning to spend the day in nature with an activity that'll promote environmental conservation (we love an opportunity to plant a tree!). You could even be pushing the environmental movement forward with a park cleanup. Either way, there are plenty of ways to raise awareness around environmental protection in our daily lives (and protect wildlife in the process) -- including shopping for sustainable products.

Everlane's first-ever foray into swimwear includes easy-to-wear bikini tops, bottoms and swimsuits that can easily be mixed and matched to your liking -- not to mention the brand's best-selling denim pieces. Starting at $30 (with the most expensive swimsuit available for $70), swim style is made with ECONYL fabric that's 82% regenerated nylon, which is produced from recycled plastic.

Ready to spend an Earth Day celebration sitting in a sun-soaked lounge chair and wearing some eco-friendly swimwear today and every day? Scroll down to shop the new Everlane swim collection below.

Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top Everlane Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top We love everything about this top, but the removable pads, the deep V-neck neckline, and the tie-back closure are what really do it for us. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece Everlane Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece We can't get over the classic silhouette of this square neck one piece. $70 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The Tie-Front Bikini Top Everlane Everlane The Tie-Front Bikini Top How pretty is this tie-front bikini top? Whether you style it with the brand's high-waist bottoms or the simple bikini fit, there's no going wrong here. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom Everlane Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom Those who prefer a bit more coverage for their bums will love this high-waist bikini bottom from Everlane, which comes in five pretty colors for spring and summer. $30 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The Square-Neck Bikini Top Everlane Everlane The Square-Neck Bikini Top In case you love the look of Everlane's new square-neck swimsuit but prefer two pieces instead of one, consider getting this bikini top from the swimwear collection. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece Everlane Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece The flattering silhouette of this $65 V-neck one piece is a great option for any time you're poolside. And if you want to wear it as a bodysuit, style it with your favorite jeans. $65 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Everlane The Bikini Bottom Everlane Everlane The Bikini Bottom Classic bikini bottoms are never a bad idea -- and these are available in seven different colorways. $30 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everlane Perform Leggings Are on Sale for Only $40 -- Shop the Deal

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Swimwear for Spring

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks at the Spring Sale

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon