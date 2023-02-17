For anyone looking to take care of their body after a workout or just a long day, having one of the best massage guns can be a lifesaver. Therabody makes the best massage guns on the market and right now, you can score major discounts on top-of-the-line Theraguns. When you are feeling tense after workouts and need to relax your muscles, a powerful and effective Theragun can help you recover in no time.

Whether you’re looking to soothe your muscles after the gym or work out some kinks after a day at the office, quality relief from a Theragun is an excellent addition to your daily routine. You don't want to miss the Presidents Day Theragun deals at Therabody and Amazon this weekend to warm up your muscles and help you feel the best.

With Presidents Day deals on Therabody's massage guns, four top-rated Theragun models are marked down. Snag the Theragun Mini, Theragun Prime, Theragun Elite, and even the unrivaled Theragun Pro for up to $180 off. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $329 Shop Now

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $419 Shop Amazon $599 $429 Shop Therabody

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime Theragun Prime is an excellent entry-level massage gun with clever. It is designed to have an ergonomic grip so you can hold the device without getting fatigued or straining your wrists, hands or arms. $299 $285 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for 33% off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

