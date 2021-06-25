Shopping

Everyone Wants Rihanna's Fluffy Hat -- Get the Look

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
GettyImages-1204972951 (1).jpg
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Rihanna is once again serving up major style inspo. The "Diamonds" singer recently made headlines for her latest date night look -- and it's safe to say her fluffy pink hat was the star of the show. 

RiRi paired the fuzzy bucket hat with a curve-hugging pink slipdress. The fact that she totally pulled it off shouldn't be any surprise. The GRAMMY winner has been sporting faux fur hats for over a year now. Rihanna has no problem dressing the trendy accessory up or down; she was spotted in New York City in February 2020 wearing a green fluffy bucket hat with jeans, sneakers and a casual jacket. 

Rihanna is seen on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Pierre Suu/GC Images

After her last fluffy hat outing this week, Nasty Gal saw a 400% spike in demand for similar styles -- and the brand currently has a dupe on sale for just $11. 

The quirky hats are the perfect accessory to shop for summer, adding something a little unexpected to your go-to looks for a casual day out or night on the town. Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Nasty Gal Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat
Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat.png
NastyGal
Nasty Gal Faux Fur Short Brim Bucket Hat
There's nothing wrong with winter white in the summer. 
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat Winter Warmer Fisherman Cap.png
Amazon
La Carrie Women's Snakeskin Print Faux Fur Bucket Hat
This snakeskin print will add something extra to any look. 
$17
ASOS Ego Bucket Hat
Ego bucket hat in gray faux fur.png
ASOS
ASOS Ego Bucket Hat
Lilac is the perfect color to match your summer wardrobe. 
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat.png
Amazon
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
A cow-print version can be dressed up or dressed down. 
$15
Frankies Bikinis Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine
Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine.png
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat - Sunshine
A cool yellow for your day at the pool, the beach, or anywhere. 
$75
ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Bucket Hat in Green With Daisy Embroidery
1 ASOS DESIGN fluffy bucket hat in green with daisy embroidery.png
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Bucket Hat in Green With Daisy Embroidery
The daisy detailing is so sweet. 
$8 (REGULARLY $23)

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Leggings Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags Still Available to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Dresses Still Available to Shop Now

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks

The Best Beach Hats

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Launches First Bridal Collection

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share a Kiss During Arcade Date Night