Everyone Wants Rihanna's Fluffy Hat -- Get the Look

Rihanna is once again serving up major style inspo. The "Diamonds" singer recently made headlines for her latest date night look -- and it's safe to say her fluffy pink hat was the star of the show.

RiRi paired the fuzzy bucket hat with a curve-hugging pink slipdress. The fact that she totally pulled it off shouldn't be any surprise. The GRAMMY winner has been sporting faux fur hats for over a year now. Rihanna has no problem dressing the trendy accessory up or down; she was spotted in New York City in February 2020 wearing a green fluffy bucket hat with jeans, sneakers and a casual jacket.

After her last fluffy hat outing this week, Nasty Gal saw a 400% spike in demand for similar styles -- and the brand currently has a dupe on sale for just $11.

The quirky hats are the perfect accessory to shop for summer, adding something a little unexpected to your go-to looks for a casual day out or night on the town. Shop ET Style's picks below.

