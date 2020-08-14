Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby No. 3. The couple shared the news on Thursday in Legend's new music video for "Wild," with the couple cradling Teigen's baby bump.

Just hours before the video dropped, Legend opened up to ET about expanding his family with Teigen, saying they "don't plan these things." However, the pair has previously opened up about their difficult road to parenthood and struggles to conceive before turning to in vitro fertilization.

The couple welcomed their first child -- daughter Luna Simone -- in April 2016, and were overjoyed by the long-awaited addition to their family.

Throughout their experiences, both painful and joyous, the loving couple have never shied away from being open and honest about their decision to use IVF treatments, and they've never backed down against those who questioned and criticized their choices.

In celebration of Teigen and Legend's exciting pregnancy news, we're taking a look back at what the pair have shared about their journey to becoming parents.

Sept. 21, 2015

Teigen publically opened up about her fertility issues during an episode of her TV panel discussion show FABLife, while talking with co-host Tyra Banks. "John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened," Teigen said. "But my gosh, it's been a process."

Teigen also explained how her and Legend's fertility struggles were made more difficult by the constant questions they get from the media, who frequently asked when they were planning on starting a family.

"Once you open up about those things to other people, you start learning that a lot of other people in your life are seeing these people and they have this shame about it," the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued. "Any time somebody asks me if I’m gonna have kids, I'm just like, 'One day, you're gonna ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling, and it's going to be really hurtful to them,' and I hate that. Stop asking me!"

Oct. 12, 2015

Teigen announced that she and Legend were expecting their first baby together in a heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of the cute couple laying together on a couch.

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :) As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family," Teigen wrote in the caption. "We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!"

Feb. 24, 2016

Teigen revealed that she and her husband decided to choose the sex of their forthcoming child while sitting down for an interview with People. "I've made this decision," Teigen said. "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'"

"I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me," she added. "It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond."

Even then, Teigen explained that she and Legend already had plans on having a son in the future, after their first child. "A boy will come along," she says. "We'll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa -- it's crazy!"

Later, Teigen responded to backlash she faced from internet haters who criticized her for choosing the sex of her baby. "What is that difference though? I've already created embryos with a doctor. only after must it be random. This is all so interesting," the model tweeted. "I said it so casually because I'm just open. I'm around so many open-minded people & forgot it's controversial."

Apr. 17, 2016

Teigen announced Baby Luna's arrival -- and revealed her name -- with a super sweet snapshot she posted to Instagram. "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy," Teigen wrote.

Jan. 13, 2017

Legend candidly spoke about their desire to try for a second baby when he opened up to ET at the Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California. The singer revealed, "We want to have more. I don't know the timing, but we definitely wanna have at least a couple more."

Jan. 28, 2017

Teigen reiterated the couple's desire for to try for another baby when speaking with ET at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards, where she gushed, "Oh, my God, a little boy is next for sure."

Jan. 30, 2017

Once again, Teigen had to take on critics who criticized her decision to use IVF and questioned her choice to select her baby's sex. "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah."

Soon after, one Twitter hater asked Teigen, "Did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding 'the act?'"

Teigen blasted back at the rude remark, saying, "Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!"

June 24, 2017

Speaking with Marie Claire for an interview in the magazine's July Wellness Issue, Teigen said that she wants to have more kids, whether it means getting pregnant again or adopting a baby.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she revealed. "But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was -- could it?"

Aug. 20, 2017

Teigen got candid with Cosmopolitan during the inaugural Chase Sapphire Sundays: Brunch with Chrissy Teigen event in Venice, California, and reflected on how her and Legend's attempts at having a second baby were partially responsible for her trying to cut back on her drinking, and the impetus for the couple's numerous family vacations to Italy and Bali in recent months.

"A lot of stuff's about to come," she said. "We're going to try to have a child. This is for us to try to get in the zone of 'let's travel, let's be away together, let's see our closest friends,' and then we're going to have to do something super hard, which is the IVF process, all over again."

Aug. 30, 2017

Legend got candid about the couple's fertility issues while speaking with Cosmopolitanmagazine, and said how struggling to conceive in the early years of their marriage, and the challenges and joys of raising a baby, only made their connection stronger.

"Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything," the 10-time GRAMMY winner shared. "I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not."

"I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help," he added. "We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."

Oct. 24, 2017

Teigen changed the conversation about expanding her family from being speculative to definite when sitting down for a conversation with InStyle where she revealed that she and her hubby were ready to try for their second baby in the "coming months."

Teigen told the magazine that she wished she'd extracted more eggs when she underwent her fertility treatments a few years ago. The model said they started with 20 embryos, but after a screening to check for imperfections, and finding the ones they "know are going to be good for your body," Teigen was left with three.

"The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen said, before revealing that they would soon be transferring the third embryo into her womb in the near future.

Nov. 21, 2017

Teigen announced she and Legend are expecting their second baby when she shared a selfie to Snapchat showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a tight black dress, which she captioned, "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like, 'Uh, yeah we knew, thanks!'"

She also shared a super cute video to Instagram with her little girl. "Luna, what's in here?" the expectant mom asked as as Luna replied, "Baby!" while rubbing her mom's belly.

Jan. 17, 2018

In an interview with ET just a couple months later, Teigen admitted she was "nervous" about introducing another baby to the family.

"I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that'll be rough to balance," she explained. "I'm excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won't stop at two, and we'll be on our way to Todville."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host also discussed how Luna was adjusting to her soon-to-be little brother.

"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," she said.

"It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I," she added, before explaining that the then-1-year-old is just super "protective" of her dad. "She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is."

April 6, 2018

Legend told ET in April 2018 that he and Teigen couldn't be more excited about preparing to be parents of two.

“It’s always exciting because you never know what they're going to be like,” he shared. “You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you.”

“We're just excited to see how we're going to be as parents of two, and how Luna is going to be as a big sister,” he added. “It’s going to be really exciting and fun.”

May 16, 2018

Just over two years after Luna was born, Teigen and Legend welcomed their second child together. She shared the news on Twitter, excitedly writing, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" alongside baby bottle emojis.

Soon after, the little one's name was revealed: Miles Theodore Stephens.

March 27, 2018

Teigen told Us Weekly in March 2018 that she had thought about adding to her brood. "I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. … I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them," she said.

She added, “I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience. He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”

Aug. 5, 2019

The model-entrepreneur opened up about her and Legend's plans for baby No. 3 last August, as a fan commented on her Instagram suggesting they expand their family.

"Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again," Teigen wrote. "These guys are exhausting!"

Aug. 13, 2020

In an interview with ET just hours before he and Teigen announced they were expecting baby No. 3, the EGOT hinted that perhaps this time around, her pregnancy was a happy surprise.

"We don't plan these things," he said of having more kids. "We haven't planned them right now but we'll see what happens. You spend enough time together, you never know."

