Yes, he did do that! Jaleel White and Nicoletta Ruhl have tied the knot.

As first reported by People, the Family Matters star, 47, and the tech executive said "I do" on May 4 at the ritzy Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The outlet reports the wedding celebration included 175 guests. The nuptials come just months before the actor -- famous for portraying the nerdy but lovable Steve Urkel -- will drop a new book, Growing Up Urkel.

White, a UCLA alum, met Ruhl while working out at UCLA's Drake Stadium over the pandemic. The outlet reports she was a swimmer at Yale before earning a business degree from Stanford. This is White's first marriage.

Some of the wedding guests included 8 Mile star Mekhi Phifer, Ballers star Omar Miller and U.S. track star Allyson Felix.

"It was important for all the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves as thought they were part of something intimate and meaningful," Ruhl tells the magazine.

People reports the couple performed a choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

That White can bust out a dance move comes as no surprise. He showed he could do just that as a young Steve Urkel (remember Do the Urkel?!) and then again on Dancing With the Stars, where appeared on season 14 with Kym Johnson. They danced the foxtrot to "The Way You Look Tonight" and the tango to "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." They finished in eighth place.

Jaleel White and Nicoletta Ruhl on Jan. 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. - Getty

White was a child star on the hit ABC sitcom from 1989 until 1997. His initial appearance was supposed to only be a cameo but he quickly became one of the show's biggest stars. The Urkel character continues to be one of the most iconic characters in the history of television.

In 2017, White spoke to ET about a Family Matters reboot before dishing a brilliant idea about his character.

"He's a cartoon as far as I'm concerned," he argued. "If you advance the clock by 25 years, I'm not sure you could really even capture what he is in live-action ... So that's my 'hint hint,' and what I think should be done."

It's unclear at this time if any of his Family Matters co-stars attended the wedding. In 2022, White's TV dad, Reginald VelJohnson, opened up to ET about what it was like working with White.

"He was a wonderful kid, [but] I think working with him was a challenge," VelJohnson recalled. "Working with everybody was a challenge, and there were some moments where he was a little difficult. But overall, I have nothing but good memories from him."

"I think, you know, a lot of the kids grew up on the set and we had to deal with children... and that was an interesting experience, dealing with children as they grew up," he continued. "I went to my dressing room and locked the door when I [rehearsed] my scenes because that was the only way. Because kids have a lot of energy... [and] you couldn't deal with it."

RELATED CONTENT: