Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? You're in luck as Coach Outlet is offering 70% off men's wallets right now!

The Coach Outlet website has a ton of deals on the brand's designer bags, accessories, shoes and clothing, making it ideal for gift shopping for Dad.

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 20. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallet, money clip and card case designs. In addition to wallets, be sure to check out more Coach Father's Day gift ideas on the website, featuring bags, belts and watches.

Shop ET Style's top picks of wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad.

Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas This gift set has everything Dad needs for everyday carrying -- a bi-fold wallet with eight card slots and full-length bill compartments, a removable insert with ID window and two extra card slots and a trigger valet key fob. $91 (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe Coach Outlet Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Varsity Stripe The varsity stripe design on this chic leather wallet gives it a subtle sporty look. $59 (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Coach Compact Id Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Compact Id Wallet If he likes things plain and simple, this sleek, compact wallet is the perfect choice. $53 (REGULARLY $178) Buy Now

Coach Money Clip Billfold Coach Outlet Coach Money Clip Billfold This slim money clip billfold wallet is made with a textured crossgrain leather. $50 (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Quilting Coach Outlet Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Quilting For a wallet that's unique, our top pick is this quilted zip-around design. $53 (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas This card case has a magnetic closure, five exterior card slots and an open interior pocket. $38 (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

