Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals Are Here! Take 30% Off Everything

Holiday savings have arrived at Fenty Beauty! For Black Friday 2020, shoppers can enjoy 30% off Fenty Beauty products for a limited time.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other festive treats for holiday shoppers. In addition to taking 30% off all Fenty Beauty orders, you'll receive a free Fenty Skin beauty pouch with any Fenty Skin order over $75. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and no promo code is needed to score the 30% discount. (Just add to cart to see the exact deep discounts you're getting.) Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these Black Friday deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

ET Style has been taking notes on the best Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales from every top brand and retailer we love, and you can see our master list for one-stop holiday shopping. From Amazon to Walmart -- and whether you're looking for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa ideas or any other special occasion -- savings on everything you need are just a few clicks away.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at their Black Friday sale. Happy holiday shopping and holiday saving!

Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 30% off.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Get the Rihanna glow with this easy-to-use shimmer stick. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty A lightweight, non-greasy cream bronzer that melts into the skin for a natural contour. REGULARLY $32 $22.40 at Fenty Beauty

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper Fenty Beauty The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer lip gloss is a bestseller for a reason. It gives the pout gorgeous shine without leaving the lips feeling sticky. REGULARLY $19 $13.30 at Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. This cream blush shade is called Bikini Martini. REGULARLY $20 $14 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly. REGULARLY $32 $22.40 at Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty Beauty Even if you've only been wearing loungewear lately, all it takes is a swipe of Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color to feel extra glam in seconds. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Fenty Beauty

Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty Beauty Get picture-perfect brows with the Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler. The wax is clear, so it works for all skin tones and hair colors. REGULARLY $20 $14 at Fenty Beauty

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty The perfect gift for the beauty lover (or Rihanna fan) in your life -- save 30% on this brush set that includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120. REGULARLY $126 $88.20 at Fenty Beauty

Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set Fenty Beauty This limited-edition palette features six matte and shimmer shades, while the mini Full Frontal mascara does everything you could ever want a lash product to do: volumize, lift, lengthen and curl. This set was already on sale, and the Black Friday deal knocks its price down to below $15! A $38 VALUE $14.21 at Fenty Beauty

