Shopping

Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
fenty beauty rihanna
Fenty Beauty

Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are having a sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday! Fenty Beauty's Cyber Week sale is offering 25% off across the entire site through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. There is no promo code needed to score the discount, and shoppers get free U.S. shipping with any order. 

Plus, select items are up to 75% off, including a three-piece skincare set from Fenty Skin, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, select shades of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. 

The Fenty Beauty sitewide sale means Fenty fans can stock up on their tried-and-true favorites from the makeup and skincare line for awesome prices. This includes bestsellers like the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen. Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for holiday glam. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone -- Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

Shop ET's top picks from the Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday sale below. 

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty Beauty
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. 
$29$22
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. 
$20$15
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
A diamond dusted sparkly highlighter that can be applied on the face and body. Perfect for the holidays!
$39$29
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the Met Gala.
$25$19
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
No dull lips this winter when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent!
$19$14
Body Lava Body Luminizer
BODY LAVA BODY LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Stay bronzed year-round with this glamorous gel-based, high-shine body luminizer. It's currently only $20. 
$59$20
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Fenty Beauty
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
A 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser that removes dirt, oil and makeup without drying out your skin.
$25$19
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
PRO FILT'R HYDRATING PRIMER
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
$32$24
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. 
$35$26

RELATED CONTENT:

The 33 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales 2021: Skinceuticals, Ulta, Sephora and More

Ulta Cyber Monday Sale 2021: The 16 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Sephora Cyber Monday Sale: Get 50% Off Bestsellers

Glossier Cyber Monday Sale: Save on the Best Beauty Sets & More

Meghan Markle's Iconic Lipstick Is Part of the Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday Sale

NuFACE Cyber Monday Sale: Get 35% Off Everything -- Devices, Serums, Gift Sets and More

Dermstore Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 30% on NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth and More

Kourtney Kardashian's Go-To Moisturizer is On Sale for Cyber Monday

 