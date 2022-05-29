Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge summer sale on makeup and skincare that you don't want to miss. The Fenty Saucy Summer Sale is taking up to 50% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand now through Monday, May 30 — just in time to mark the beginning of the new season and kick your summer off on a saucier note, too.

Now's the perfect time to stock up and save on your tried-and-true makeup and skincare staples from Rihanna's brand, such as the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen (including the fragrance-free version), Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and more.

Take Up to 50% Off Fenty

Fenty Beauty isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. Rihanna's makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention, originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types from Fenty, from base products, like foundation and concealer, to lip must-haves and eyeshadow.

Get all your Fenty Beauty shopping done today before the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite beauty products below.

