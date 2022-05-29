Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Skincare and Makeup from Rihanna's Line
Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge summer sale on makeup and skincare that you don't want to miss. The Fenty Saucy Summer Sale is taking up to 50% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand now through Monday, May 30 — just in time to mark the beginning of the new season and kick your summer off on a saucier note, too.
Now's the perfect time to stock up and save on your tried-and-true makeup and skincare staples from Rihanna's brand, such as the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen (including the fragrance-free version), Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and more.
Fenty Beauty isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. Rihanna's makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention, originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types from Fenty, from base products, like foundation and concealer, to lip must-haves and eyeshadow.
Get all your Fenty Beauty shopping done today before the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite beauty products below.
A body luminizing tint for a gorgeous glow all-over, available in seven shades.
Treat your skin to a seriously glowy summer retouch — courtesy of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, of course.
Everyone needs a staple red lipstick in their beauty arsenal.
This lightweight formula leaves the most natural and illuminating finish.
Give your lashes a burgandy-infused boost with this volumizing mascara solution.
Help keep your skin hydrated and protected — even on-the-go.
Indulge in a spa-worthy experience right at home with the Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub from Fenty Beauty.
Sparkle all summer long with the help of this top-rated All-Over Diamond Veil from Fenty.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous application. Choose from seven shades.
This ultra-metallic highlighter has a cult following, and it's not hard to see why. The weightless formula, made for layering, gives a pop of high-definition shine, creating an instant style for anyone who wears it.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening Right Now
Charlotte Tilbury and Drunk Elephant Are 25% Off at This Beauty Sale
This NuFACE Sale is Taking 52% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices & Kits
The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend