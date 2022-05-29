Shopping

Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Skincare and Makeup from Rihanna's Line

By Charlotte Lewis‍, Amy Lee‍
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge summer sale on makeup and skincare that you don't want to miss. The Fenty Saucy Summer Sale is taking up to 50% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand now through Monday, May 30 — just in time to mark the beginning of the new season and kick your summer off on a saucier note, too.

Now's the perfect time to stock up and save on your tried-and-true makeup and skincare staples from Rihanna's brand, such as the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen (including the fragrance-free version), Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and more. 

Take Up to 50% Off Fenty

Fenty Beauty isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. Rihanna's makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention, originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types from Fenty, from base products, like foundation and concealer, to lip must-haves and eyeshadow. 

Get all your Fenty Beauty shopping done today before the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite beauty products below.

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Body Sauce Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

A body luminizing tint for a gorgeous glow all-over, available in seven shades. 

$49$35
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
Fenty Beauty
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife

Treat your skin to a seriously glowy summer retouch — courtesy of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, of course.

$38$21
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Everyone needs a staple red lipstick in their beauty arsenal.

$24$15
Match Stix Glow Skinsticks
Match Stix Glow Skinsticks
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Glow Skinsticks

This lightweight formula leaves the most natural and illuminating finish.

$28$14
Full Frontal Volume Mascara
Full Frontal Volume Mascara
Fenty Beauty
Full Frontal Volume Mascara

Give your lashes a burgandy-infused boost with this volumizing mascara solution.

$10$8
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer
Fenty Beauty
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer

Help keep your skin hydrated and protected — even on-the-go.

$22$17
Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub
Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub
Fenty Beauty
Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub

Indulge in a spa-worthy experience right at home with the Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub from Fenty Beauty.

$32$24
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Sparkle all summer long with the help of this top-rated All-Over Diamond Veil from Fenty.

$40$28
Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous application. Choose from seven shades. 

$19$13
Killawat Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Killawat Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Fenty Beauty
Killawat Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo

This ultra-metallic highlighter has a cult following, and it's not hard to see why. The weightless formula, made for layering, gives a pop of high-definition shine, creating an instant style for anyone who wears it.

$12$9

