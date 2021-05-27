Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Rihanna's Faves

Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a Memorial Day Weekend Sale -- offering up to 50% off select Fenty Beauty items.

This sale comes right after the launch of Body Sauce -- a luminizing tint for the perfect summer body glow.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty site, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.

The Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Weekend Sale lasts through May 31. No promo code is needed to get up to 50% off Fenty bestsellers including Body Lava Body Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb, and Stunna Lip Paint.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

