Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Rihanna's Faves

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Fenty Beauty Sale
Fenty Beauty

Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a Memorial Day Weekend Sale -- offering up to 50% off select Fenty Beauty items.

This sale comes right after the launch of Body Sauce -- a luminizing tint for the perfect summer body glow.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty site, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity. 

The Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Weekend Sale lasts through May 31. No promo code is needed to get up to 50% off Fenty bestsellers including Body Lava Body Luminizer, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb, and Stunna Lip Paint

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty's award-winning lip gloss keeps your lips glossy and leaves a sweet taste without any sticky residue.
$13 (REGULARLY $19)
Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in a virtually endless number of shades -- which means you're sure to find one for you.
$12 (REGULARLY $26)
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter
Rihanna's fave - A weightless, longwear cream-powder hybrid highlighter with a hyper-metallic finish. And 50% off!
$18 (REGULARLY $36)
Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint
A 12-hour liquid lipstick that delivers high-impact color with low-maintenance. 
$13 (REGULARLY $25)
Portable Touch Up Brush
Fenty Beauty Portable Touch Up Brush
Fenty Beauty
Portable Touch Up Brush
For those on-the-go travel moments when you need an instant filter effect that’s always on standby.
$16 (REGULARLY $24)
Precision Blending Brush 230
Fenty Beauty Precision Blending Brush
Fenty Beauty
Precision Blending Brush 230
Fenty's Precision Blending Brush 230 is the LBD of your makeup kit; the do-it-all eyeshadow brush that works for any look.
$16 (REGULARLY $24)
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
For that dreamy, sunkissed, all-over glow, smooth this across your skin.
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
A game-changing portable mini eyeshadow palette of 6 rich, blendable shades. Just snap any two palettes together to customize your perfect combo.
$19 (REGULARLY $25)

