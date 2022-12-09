Drop everything — Rihanna's Fenty Beauty perfume is back! Fenty Beauty just relaunched its signature fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, just in time for the holidays. The coveted fragrance instantly sold out when it first launched last year and again when restocked twice, so we suggest you hurry to secure this gift.

Housed in a stunning amber glass bottle and wrapped in a luxurious, wearable scarf, Fenty Beauty created an unbeatable gifting experience. The fragrance created by Rihanna for Rihanna has a unique blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

"What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence," RiRi says on the Fenty Beauty website. “This exudes everything I feel, everything I am, and everything I want to be.”

While you scoop up the must-have fragrance gift set, don't hesitate to shop stocking stuffers, gift sets, and best-selling products from Fenty Beauty including the bestselling Gloss Bomb, Stunna Lip Paint and a ton of other cute makeup and skincare products.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a holiday glam look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

Shop ET's top gift picks from Fenty Beauty below.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. $22 Buy Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. $32 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

