Fenty Beauty Sale: Don't Miss These 70% Off Deals This Weekend Only

There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is easily in our list of favorites. We're obsessed with everything the multi-hyphenate star has to offer us, and we know we're not alone. RiRi's dedication to making beauty and style accessible for all skin tones and body types has us totally wrapped around her finger (we've already stocked up on the style maven's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collab).

So, when we heard that the New Year's Fenty Beauty Sale was still going on, we ran to check out what was there. And we were not disappointed. Through this weekend, everything from our favorite Pro Filt'r Foundation to the mini Lip Stunna set are up to 70% off. And while you're there, be sure to check out some new releases, too, like their Gloss Bomb Heat (and get a mini one for free!).

With such huge products at such huge discounts, we're sure you won't have a problem filling your cart, but don't wait too long. These deals are too good to last and products we love are flying off the shelves. But in case you want some suggestions -- or to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items for your makeup collection.

Get all your shopping done before January 24 when the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite products below.

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation Available in a groundbreaking 50 shades, this long-lasting foundation will have you looking fresh all day long. Made with a unique blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, it's made for every skin type, giving you a natural finish that still looks like you. $38 $13 Buy Now

Pro Kiss'r Lip Set Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Set Get the most kissable lips right in time for Valentine's Day with the scrubstick exfoliator to get rid of dry, flaking skin and then rehydrate it with the most luscious lip balm. You won't regret it. $17 $16 Buy Now

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow. $12 $10 Buy Now

Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder Available online only, this ultra-fine shimmer powder gives anyone who wears it a magical dusting of glitter, giving you an ethereal 3-D glimmer with just the touch of a pom pom. $28 $20 Buy Now

