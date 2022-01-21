Fenty Beauty Sale: Don't Miss These 70% Off Deals This Weekend Only
There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is easily in our list of favorites. We're obsessed with everything the multi-hyphenate star has to offer us, and we know we're not alone. RiRi's dedication to making beauty and style accessible for all skin tones and body types has us totally wrapped around her finger (we've already stocked up on the style maven's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collab).
So, when we heard that the New Year's Fenty Beauty Sale was still going on, we ran to check out what was there. And we were not disappointed. Through this weekend, everything from our favorite Pro Filt'r Foundation to the mini Lip Stunna set are up to 70% off. And while you're there, be sure to check out some new releases, too, like their Gloss Bomb Heat (and get a mini one for free!).
With such huge products at such huge discounts, we're sure you won't have a problem filling your cart, but don't wait too long. These deals are too good to last and products we love are flying off the shelves. But in case you want some suggestions -- or to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items for your makeup collection.
Get all your shopping done before January 24 when the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite products below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals New Collab
Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase
ILIA Beauty Launched An Even More Hydrating Lip Balm
The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow
Megan Rapinoe on Her Skincare Routine, Beauty Tips From Sue Bird
The 17 Best Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop Now
These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart
24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More