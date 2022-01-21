Shopping

Fenty Beauty Sale: Don't Miss These 70% Off Deals This Weekend Only

By Charlotte Lewis‍
There's no shortage of celebrity beauty brands, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is easily in our list of favorites. We're obsessed with everything the multi-hyphenate star has to offer us, and we know we're not alone. RiRi's dedication to making beauty and style accessible for all skin tones and body types has us totally wrapped around her finger (we've already stocked up on the style maven's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collab).

So, when we heard that the New Year's Fenty Beauty Sale was still going on, we ran to check out what was there. And we were not disappointed. Through this weekend, everything from our favorite Pro Filt'r Foundation to the mini Lip Stunna set are up to 70% off. And while you're there, be sure to check out some new releases, too, like their Gloss Bomb Heat (and get a mini one for free!).

With such huge products at such huge discounts, we're sure you won't have a problem filling your cart, but don't wait too long. These deals are too good to last and products we love are flying off the shelves. But in case you want some suggestions -- or to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items for your makeup collection.

Get all your shopping done before January 24 when the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite products below.

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Available in a groundbreaking 50 shades, this long-lasting foundation will have you looking fresh all day long. Made with a unique blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, it's made for every skin type, giving you a natural finish that still looks like you.
$38$13
Pro Kiss'r Lip Set
Fenty Beauty
Pro Kiss'r Lip Set
Get the most kissable lips right in time for Valentine's Day with the scrubstick exfoliator to get rid of dry, flaking skin and then rehydrate it with the most luscious lip balm. You won't regret it. 
$17$16
Body Lava Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Luminizer
Get your glow on with this limited edition body luminizer, available in three stunning colors. 
$59$41
Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Available in seven skin-flattering colors, this highly pigmented matte lipstick will stay all day while feeling weightless on your lips.
$7$6
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow.
$12$10
Killawat Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Fenty Beauty
Killawat Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo
This ultra-metallic highlighter has a cult following, and it's not hard to see why. The weightless formula, made for layering, gives a pop of high-definition shine, creating an instant style for anyone who wears it.
$12$10
Shimmer Powder
Fenty Beauty
Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder
Available online only, this ultra-fine shimmer powder gives anyone who wears it a magical dusting of glitter, giving you an ethereal 3-D glimmer with just the touch of a pom pom.
$28$20
Hydrating Complexion Essentials with Brush
Fenty Beauty
Hydrating Complexion Essentials with Brush
Give your winter skin the boost of hydration it needs with hydrating primer, foundation and kabuki brush, now for an incredibly low price.
$83$70
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
Fenty Beauty
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
This mini mascara does it all -- volumize, lift, curl and lengthen, all in one tiny package.
$10$9
LIL FLY STUNNA MINI EYE + LIP SET
Fenty Beauty
Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set
Create a classic red lip and cat-eye look with these two favorite products in one low-priced set.
$24$17
Portable Highlighter Brush 140
Fenty Beauty
Portable Highlighter Brush 140
Get the best highlight on the go with this compact brush, the perfect size for your purse or pocket.
$24$17
Baby 'Buki Brush 165
Fenty Beauty
Baby 'Buki Brush 165
Shimmer, even in hard to reach places, with this densely packet kabuki brush, now available in a conveniently portable size.
$20$14

 

