Fenty Beauty Sale: Take 25% Off the Entire Site

Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a sitewide sale -- offering 25% off Fenty BeautyandFenty Skin. So yeah, there's no doubt you won't want to miss this.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sites, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.

The Fenty Fam Sale lasts through Monday, March 22. No promo code is needed to get 25% off Fenty bestsellers including Stunna Lip Paint, Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, Gloss Bomb, Hydra Vizor Moisturizer Sunscreen and Total Cleans'r.

Fenty Beauty

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty's award-winning lip gloss keeps your lips glossy and leaves a sweet taste without any sticky residue. $14 (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in a virtually endless number of shades -- which means you're sure to find one for you. $19 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styling Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styling Keep those brows bold and fluffy with this brow pencil and styler, which is small enough to throw in your bag on the way out of the door. $15 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara For those who seek fluttery, long lashes -- Rihanna has the answer at Fenty Beauty in the form of this mascara. $18 (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush With Fenty's Buki Brush, dust this shimmering powder across your cheekbones, your collarbone or any other area that you might want a bit of extra shine. $55 (REGULARLY $73) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials If you want to get into the makeup brush game, might we suggest a starter kit? This one includes brushes for your foundation, concealer, setting powder and highlighter. $95 (REGULARLY $126) Buy Now

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Fenty Skin Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too! $26 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

