Fenty Beauty's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save on Rihanna's Makeup Line
Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sitewide sales end tonight. Fenty Beauty's Cyber Week sale is offering 25% off across the entire site until 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, November 30. There is no promo code needed to score the discount, and shoppers get free U.S. shipping with any order.
Plus, select items are up to 75% off, including a three-piece skincare set from Fenty Skin, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, select shades of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.
The Fenty Beauty sitewide sale means Fenty fans can stock up on their tried-and-true favorites from the makeup and skincare line for awesome prices. This includes bestsellers like the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen. Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for holiday glam. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone -- Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.
Shop ET's top picks from the Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday sale below.
