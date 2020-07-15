Forever 21 is offering an extra 30% off when you spend $100 or more with promo code SAVE30.

Plus, get select tops for only $7. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Braided Flat Sandals by Forever 21

Braided Flat Sandals Forever 21 Forever 21 Braided Flat Sandals Forever 21 A cute pair of flat sandals featuring braided straps. REGULARLY $14.99 $12 at Forever 21

Longline Buttoned Cardigan by Forever 21

Longline Buttoned Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Longline Buttoned Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline buttoned cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. $29.99 at Forever 21

Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee

Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! $12 at Forever 21

Flounce Trim Swing Dress

Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette. $18 at Forever 21

