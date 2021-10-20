Shopping

Fragrance Brand Dossier Makes Candles Now — Plus Other Scented Candle Dupes That Won't Break the Bank

By ETonline Staff
Scented candles -- we love them, we can't get enough of them, but, boy, can they get pricey. Popular luxury candles are great to splurge on once in a while, but when we want to keep our home smelling lovely, we're in need of affordable options to light up too. 

So, we did some digging and gathered dupes for fancy scented candles that our editors have tried and ones that many have raved about on TikTok -- the go-to social media source for affordable finds. The following candles start at $8 (and don't exceed $40) and they smell so similar to cult-favorite scents from Diptyque, Le Labo, Capri Blue and Tom Ford. 

Shop the best scented candles and their dupes below -- including a newly introduced collection from the famous fragrance company, Dossier.

The Le Vestiare Des Parfums 6 Place Saint Suplice scent from YSL is a cult-favorite fragrance for a reason. So, it only seems right that the brand curated a candle that matched the wood and lavender-centric perfume notes. While this candle's scent is a bit more classic compared to Dossier's Floriental Vanilla Candle -- which is infused with notes of vanilla and liquorice -- both boast the same coziness. Plus, Dossier's fancy and affordable scent is actually inspired by YSL's Black Opium perfume.

YSL Le Vestiare Des Parfums 6 Place Saint Suplice Candle
Le Vestiare Des Parfums 6 Place Saint Suplice
YSL
YSL Le Vestiare Des Parfums 6 Place Saint Suplice Candle
Tap into YSL's cult-favorite fragrance with this fancy candle composed of the same notes.
$72 AT YVES SAINT LAURENT
Dossier Floriental Vanilla Candle
Dossier Floriental Vanilla Candle
Dossier
Dossier Floriental Vanilla Candle
This candle combines notes of liquorice, mandarin, cedarwood, vanilla, coffee and many other scents, to create a fresh and dainty aroma.
$39 AT DOSSIER

The Capri Blue Volcano Candle is synonymous with Anthropologie -- with just one whiff you know it's that candle. The store's signature floral, fruity scent is a homeware staple, but when you want the sweet smell in every single room, the numbers can rack up. Luckily, TikTok has plucked out a budget-friendly alternative at Walmart -- the Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Candle that's only $10.

Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle
Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle
$24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REG. $34)
Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Scented 12oz 2-Wick Candle
Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Scented 12oz 2-Wick Candle
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Scented 12oz 2-Wick Candle
$10 AT WALMART

While a Diptyque candle is a worthwhile treat now and then, it's not realistic to shell out $68 every time it burns out. Don't worry, we came across a dupe of the popular woody-smelling Diptyque Feu de Bois. Enter, the Illume Woodfire, which has a nearly identical sitting-by-a-campfire aroma of its more expensive counterpart. It's currently on sale on Amazon for $23.  

Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Candle
Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Candle
Bloomingdale's
Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Candle
$68 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Illume Woodfire Luxury Soy Candle
Illume Woodfire Luxury Soy Candle
Amazon
Illume Woodfire Luxury Soy Candle
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)

Le Labo is another high-end candle company with iconic scents. The smoky, leathery Le Labo Santal 26 is one of their most-loved candles. For less than half the price of the Le Labo candle, you can get the similar warm, earthy smell with the Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt.

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Nordstrom
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
$75 AT NORDSTROM
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
Sephora
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
$34 AT SEPHORA

Another Le Labo fan favorite is the famous Santal 33. The captivating unisex scent is only offered as a fragrance, but we've found a candle called Ranger Station Santalum that is ridiculously reminiscent of Santal 33, without the hefty price tag. Both Santal 33 and Santalum share notes of cardamom, sandalwood and cedar.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
$192 AT NORDSTROM
Ranger Station Santalum
ranger station santalum
Ranger Station
Ranger Station Santalum
$36 AT RANGER STATION

Another popular luxury candle scent is Diptyque Baies, which carries notes of blackberries and fresh florals. However, if you want to get the more affordable option, we've found the Seda France Japanase Quince Pagoda Candle, which also boasts a fresh and fruity scent for over half the price of its more expensive counterpart.

Diptyque Baies
Diptyque Baies
Diptyque
Diptyque Baies
$68 AT DIPTYQUE
Seda France Japanase Quince Pagoda Candle
Seda France Pagoda Candle - Japanase Quince
Amazon
Seda France Japanase Quince Pagoda Candle
$30 AT AMAZON

Obsessed with the popular fragrances at Boy Smells? We are too -- especially the tropical-scented Boy Smells Lanai. But if you'd rather stock up on an ultra-affordable dupe of the candle and take yourself on a virtual getaway at the same time, we suggest grabbing the Bath & Body Works Waikiki Coconut candle.

Boy Smells Lanai
Boy Smells Lanai Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells Lanai
$32 AT NORDSTROM
Bath & Body Works Waikiki Coconut
Bath & Body Works Waikiki Coconut
Amazon
Bath & Body Works Waikiki Coconut
$28 AT AMAZON

Let's be honest: Who doesn't love the smell of fresh roses on a spring day? And if you've been a longtime fan of the Overose Nudesse candle -- which has notes of roses and rain -- you'll love the Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses scent (trust us on this one).

Overose Nudesse
Overose Nudesse
Sephora
Overose Nudesse
$58 AT SEPHORA
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses
$28 AT AMAZON

Known as the "Harry Styles candle," many TikTok users claim to have found an affordable (like, really affordable) candle version of the star's favorite fragrance, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille. The dupe comes in the form of the Threshold Cashmere Vanilla scented candle that's available at Target for $8. 

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Sephora
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
$263 AT SEPHORA
Threshold 8.5oz Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle
Threshold 8.5oz Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle
Target
Threshold 8.5oz Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle
$8 AT TARGET

