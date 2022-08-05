We hate to admit it, but summer is almost over, but now we have an excuse to start shopping for all our fall activewear. Activewear is the cornerstone of any season. Not only does it keep you, well, active. Activewear styles are also always changing depending on the season, which gives us the chance to change our look. When we think of stylish activewear for fall, we immediately think of Free People Movement.

Shop Activewear for Fall

Leave it to FP Movement to design activewear for fall that can be layered, all while keeping you stylish and comfortable. We can all agree that we don’t like feeling damp and sweaty in the middle of our workouts. FP Movement found a solution for that with their activewear for fall. Made with a breathable nylon and spandex blend, the Good Karma Long-Sleeve Onesie helps keep you dry while you endure a brutal cycling session. Plus, the deep scoop neckline gives you an interesting layering opportunity.

You can opt for a sleek outfit with the long-sleeve onesie in black. Otherwise, you can add a pop of color to your look. Our suggestion for a bit of color? FP Movement’s Love Tank in the shade living magenta. Thanks to the low neckline on the onesie, the color of the colorful tank top will peek out. The contrast between the bright magenta and the solid black is simply unmatched. Still need more ideas for activewear for fall? FP Movement has plenty of other activewear pieces available, especially when it comes to jackets.

Personally, the Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket is our favorite jacket for layering fall workout ensembles. The five printed options are great for everyday wear, so you can show off your unique style even when you aren't heading to the gym. We aren't the only ones obsessed with this fuzzy fleece jacket—Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber have sported the Free People fleece jacket. Clearly, the two celebrities know quality fall activewear when they see it.

One reviewer called the FP fleece jacket a cozy cocoon, and we couldn't think of a better way to describe it. They add, "This jacket is surprisingly warmer than I expected. I live in it fall through spring!" Since fall weather can be unpredictable, this fleece piece is clearly a must-have for all your cold warming runs.

Fall weather is chaotic, to say the least. One minute it can be rainy and cold. Then it’s sunny and 60 degrees out the next second. Thus, your activewear needs to be versatile enough to keep up with the chaotic fall weather. Luckily, Free People Movement has hundreds of fall-ready activewear designed for every activity. Whether you need something for an upcoming hike or a casual gym outfit, FP Movement has styles available for everyone from sizes XS to XL.

Love Tank Free People Movement Love Tank With 12 different colorways to choose from, you can stock up on this activewear essential just in time for fall. $38 Buy Now

Kadi Shrunken Hoodie Free People Movement Kadi Shrunken Hoodie A simple hoodie is a must for the fall season. Layer it under a FP Movement fleece jacket. Otherwise, you can wear a simple sport bra under this hoodie. $68 Buy Now

Contour Flares Free People Movement Contour Flares Add a retro style to your closet with FP Movement's Contour Flares. They combine the comfort of leggings and flare pants into one slip-on design. $128 Buy Now

Bring Your Game Shorts Free People Movement Bring Your Game Shorts High-rise knee-length shorts are Free People Movement's answer to the changing weather. These longer shorts will come in handy when it starts to get chilly outside. $68 Buy Now

Relay Set Free People Movement Relay Set The Relay Set comes with a half-zip pullover hoodie and a pair of matching shorts. Our favorite feature is the elastic waistband because it just makes this outfit a bit more comfortable. $128 Buy Now

