We have reached the final day of the 2024 French Open as No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No .4 Alexander Zverev go head-to-head at Roland-Garros. Both of these powerhouses will be seeking their first French Open title today. While Alcaraz has already won two Grand Slam titles, Zverev will be eyeing that coveted first.

Watch the Match on Peacock

Zverev finished off Casper Ruud in four sets to move on to his first final at Roland-Garros. Alcaraz reached his first French Open final by taking down new world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At just 21 years old, Carlos has reached Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces — becoming the youngest man to do so in history. He now has the chance to add his name to the list of Spaniards who have won at Roland-Garros.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match today, including all the best French Open final streaming options.

How to Watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev French Open Final Without Cable

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev French Open final match will be broadcast live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock begin French Open men’s final coverage at 9 a.m. ET. A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen to watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match, Paris Olympics and more.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match for free.

Another way to watch the French Open men's final is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the match if you're not home to watch it live.

What time is the French Open Men's Final?

The 2024 French Open men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zeverev is set to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Sunday, June 9.

What channel is the French Open Men's Final on?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev final match is airing live on NBC.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

RELATED CONTENT: