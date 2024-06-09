Alcaraz and Zverev meet in the finals of Roland Garros. Here's how to watch the French Open match.
We have reached the final day of the 2024 French Open as No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No .4 Alexander Zverev go head-to-head at Roland-Garros. Both of these powerhouses will be seeking their first French Open title today. While Alcaraz has already won two Grand Slam titles, Zverev will be eyeing that coveted first.
Zverev finished off Casper Ruud in four sets to move on to his first final at Roland-Garros. Alcaraz reached his first French Open final by taking down new world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At just 21 years old, Carlos has reached Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces — becoming the youngest man to do so in history. He now has the chance to add his name to the list of Spaniards who have won at Roland-Garros.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match today, including all the best French Open final streaming options.
How to Watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev French Open Final Without Cable
The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev French Open final match will be broadcast live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on Peacock
NBC and Peacock begin French Open men's final coverage at 9 a.m. ET. A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.
Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen to watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match, Paris Olympics and more.
Watch the French Open on Peacock
Peacock will air multiple French Open matches while also offering coverage of some French Open events airing on NBC. Subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.
Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month.
Watch the French Open on FuboTV
Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on Sling TV
Another way to watch the French Open men's final is through a subscription to Sling TV. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the match if you're not home to watch it live.
Watch the French Open on Sling TV
Catch the French Open final on NBC with Sling TV's Blue package. Right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month of streaming for $22.50.
What time is the French Open Men's Final?
The 2024 French Open men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zeverev is set to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Sunday, June 9.
What channel is the French Open Men's Final on?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev final match is airing live on NBC.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev for free
The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.
That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.
The French Open via NordVPN
With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.
The French Open via ExpressVPN
Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.
