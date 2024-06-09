Shop
Streaming

French Open Men's Final 2024: How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev, Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Carlos Alcaraz
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 1:05 AM PDT, June 9, 2024

Alcaraz and Zverev meet in the finals of Roland Garros. Here's how to watch the French Open match.

We have reached the final day of the 2024 French Open as No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No .4 Alexander Zverev go head-to-head at Roland-Garros. Both of these powerhouses will be seeking their first French Open title today. While Alcaraz has already won two Grand Slam titles, Zverev will be eyeing that coveted first.

Watch the Match on Peacock

Zverev finished off Casper Ruud in four sets to move on to his first final at Roland-Garros. Alcaraz reached his first French Open final by taking down new world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At just 21 years old, Carlos has reached Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces — becoming the youngest man to do so in history. He now has the chance to add his name to the list of Spaniards who have won at Roland-Garros.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev match today, including all the best French Open final streaming options.

How to Watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev French Open Final Without Cable

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev French Open final match will be broadcast live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on Peacock

NBC and Peacock begin French Open men’s final coverage at 9 a.m. ET. A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen to watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match, Paris Olympics and more.

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Watch the French Open on Peacock
Peacock

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Peacock will air multiple French Open matches while also offering coverage of some French Open events airing on NBC. Subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

$5.99/Month

Sign Up Now

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match for free.

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV
FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev on Sling TV

Another way to watch the French Open men's final is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the match if you're not home to watch it live.

Watch the French Open on Sling TV

Watch the French Open on Sling TV
Sling TV

Watch the French Open on Sling TV

Catch the French Open final on NBC with Sling TV's Blue package. Right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month of streaming for $22.50.

$45 $22.50

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

What time is the French Open Men's Final?

The 2024 French Open men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zeverev is set to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Sunday, June 9.

What channel is the French Open Men's Final on?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev final match is airing live on NBC.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free. 

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

The French Open via NordVPN

The French Open via NordVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via NordVPN

With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.

$224/Two Years $83/Two Years

Sign Up Now

The French Open via ExpressVPN

The French Open via ExpressVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via ExpressVPN

Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.

Plans starting at $10/month

Sign Up Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online for Free

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online for Free

How to Watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online: Schedule and Live Stream

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Tags: