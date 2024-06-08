After two weeks in Paris, we have reached the 2024 French Open women's single final. Today, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini go head-to-head at Roland-Garros. No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek will look to win her third straight French Open title. Paolini will now aim to dethrone the Polish powerhouse on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Watch the Match on Peacock

Iga Swiatek has had an unbelievable run at Roland-Garros, winning each of her last four matches in straight sets. 28-year-old Jasmine Paolini is a major underdog, but she’s a natural on clay who will need to kick things into high gear today. If Swiatek is victorious, she will become the first woman since Justine Henin to win three consecutive French Open titles.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini match today, including all the best French Open final streaming options.

How to Watch the Swiatek vs. Paolini French Open Final Without Cable

The Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini French Open final match will be broadcast live on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock begin French Open women’s final coverage at 9 a.m. ET. A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen to watch the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini match, Paris Olympics and more.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini match at no cost.

Another way to watch the French Open women's final is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the match if you're not home to watch it live.

What time is the French Open Women's Final?

The 2024 French Open women's final match between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini is set to start at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Saturday, June 8.

What channel is the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini final on?

The Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini final match is airing live on NBC.

How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini final for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

RELATED CONTENT: