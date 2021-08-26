Sponsored by Gap

Gap Sale: Save 50% on Kids Jeans, Graphic Tees & More for Back to School

By ETonline Staff
Gap 1280
Gap

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time to head back to school and Gap's got you covered. The retailer is offering up to 50% off back-to-school favorites, including tees and tanks from $10, polos and shorts from $12, and pants, jeans and leggings from just $14! 

With this new sale, Gap is helping students and shoppers "Get Back at It" -- and that means getting a fresh wardrobe. As longtime fans of the brand know, Gap is a go-to for apparel that works as a foundation to any outfit, or an opportunity to take a look and level it up. 

Gap's current sale has a great selection to satisfy students of all ages, from toddlers to kids and teens. High schoolers will love the trendy Teen V-Neck Top, which has been discounted from $25 to just $12. The Kids Dip-Dye Polo Shirt, marked down from $25 to $15, will brighten up any wardrobe, and fun apparel like the Kids 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt in a variety of discounted styles are sure to impress in the school yard. 

Shop ET Style's favorites from Gap's back-to-school sale below. 

Teen Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie
Gap Teen Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie
Gap
Teen Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie
Tie-dye is having a moment. Don't miss your moment in this comfy tie-dye hoodie. 
$24 (REGULARLY $50)
GapKids Space Jam Graphic T-Shirt
GapKids Space Jam Graphic T-Shirt
Gap
GapKids Space Jam Graphic T-Shirt
Pump up the Space Jam in this all New Legacy collection from Warner Bros. 
$12 (REGULARLY $25)
Teen Spaghetti Strap Top
Teen Spaghetti Strap Top
Gap
Teen Spaghetti Strap Top
Floral print tops are made with 40% recycled polyester.
$9 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts.png
Gap
Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts
Set your student up for success the entire school year with these best-in-class uniform shorts. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Kids Print Crop Leggings in Stretch Jersey
Kids Print Crop Leggings in Stretch Jersey
Gap
Kids Print Crop Leggings in Stretch Jersey
These comfy leggings come in assorted prints!
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids Woven Shorts with Washwell
Kids Woven Shorts with Washwell.png
Gap
Kids Woven Shorts with Washwell
Get these shorts in slim, regular, or husky. 
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Teen 100% Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
Teen 100 Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt.png
Gap
Teen 100% Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
This crewneck tee offers style without any fuss. 
$14 (REGULARLY $25)
Kids Print Pocket T-Shirt
Kids Print Pocket T-Shirt.png
Gap
Kids Print Pocket T-Shirt
The print right over the pocket is such a sweet detail. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids Tank Top
Kids Tank Top.png
Gap
Kids Tank Top
A straight, easy fit on a basic tank. 
$7 (REGULARLY $15)
Teen 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Tank Top
Teen 100 Organic Cotton Cropped Tank Top.png
Gap
Teen 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Tank Top
Such a deal! Pair this tank top with your favorite jeans.
$8 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids Original Fit Jeans with Washwell
Kids Original Fit Jeans with Washwell.png
Gap
Kids Original Fit Jeans with Washwell
A medium indigo wash with fading and whiskering will never go out of style. 
$18 (REGULARLY $45)
Kids Dip-Dye Polo Shirt
Kids Dip-Dye Polo Shirt.png
Gap
Kids Dip-Dye Polo Shirt
A classic style with a fun twist. 
$14 (REGULARLY $25)
Teen Band Graphic Boxy T-Shirt
Teen Band Graphic Boxy T-Shirt.png
Gap
Teen Band Graphic Boxy T-Shirt
Just cool enough for school. 
$12 (REGULARLY $25)
Teen Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
Teen Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
Gap
Teen Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
For the Stranger Things fan. 
$14 (REGULARLY $25)
Teen V-Neck Top
Teen V-Neck Top.png
Gap
Teen V-Neck Top
A cute top from a collection that helps save water and reduce waste. 
$12 (REGULARLY $25)
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Crewneck Shirt
Kids 100 Organic Cotton Crewneck Shirt.png
Gap
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Crewneck Shirt
This comfy crewneck features long sleeves with banded cuffs and a patch pocket on the chest. 
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids Organic Cotton Cropped Leggings
Kids Organic Cotton Cropped Leggings.png
Gap
Kids Organic Cotton Cropped Leggings
Head into the school year with lightning speed. 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
GapFit Kids Mesh Pull-On Shorts
GapFit Kids Mesh Pull-On Shorts
Gap
GapFit Kids Mesh Pull-On Shorts
We love the green camo print. 
$12 (REGULARLY $20)
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Kids 100 Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt.png
Gap
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
This tee comes in eight different graphics. 
$10 (REGULARLY $17)

 RELATED CONTENT: 

Back to School Supplies: Shop the Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes and Calculators

The Best Face Masks for Kids

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student

Back to School: Amazon's Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags & Backpacks

21 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

The Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks