The Gap sale is currently offering up to 50% off everything, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code FORYOU through September 28.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. This jacket is just over $70, while supplies last. REGULARLY $118 $80.01 at GAP

Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress Gap Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress Gap This Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress comes in navy blue floral and orange floral. This dress is perfect for the change of season, moving into Fall. REGULARLY $59.95 $36 at Gap

Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $9 (while supplies last). REGULARLY $49.95 $11.99 at Gap

Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons. REGULARLY $69.95 $47.20 at Gap

Sweatshirt Jumpsuit Gap Gap Sweatshirt Jumpsuit Gap The Gap Sweatshirt Jumpsuit is a long sleeve crew neck jumpsuit with a keyhole closure and a banded-tie belt at the waist. REGULARLY $79.95 $63.97 at Gap

Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining. REGULARLY $59.99 $20.80 at Gap

Utility Jogger Gap Gap Utility Jogger Gap A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. REGULARLY $59.95 $24.79 at Gap

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $79.95 $31.99 at Gap

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall). REGULARLY $24.95 $14.99 at Gap

