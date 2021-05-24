Shopping

Gen Z Just Discovered Skorts: Shop Our Picks of the Best Skorts for Women

By Marisa Runyon‍
In case you hadn't heard, Gen Z announced via TikTok that skorts are officially back. However, Gen Z wasn't around for the first iteration of the trend, many of them are just discovering this versatile and comfortable look. For the millennials reading, fear not. Unlike many of the other early 2000s trends that we've seen returning, these are not the skorts of yesteryear. With so many versions made especially for exercise, you can find a style that will suit your needs for running, tennis, golf or just getting after it in the gym. And speaking of upgrades, don’t even get us started on the pockets! Our favorite styles, like the ones from Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Girlfriend Collective, have so many well-placed, essential pockets. 

As with any trend that’s both comfortable and functional (we’re looking at you, Crocs), the skort trend is bound to stick around. It could even become a staple in our wardrobes like the Outdoor Voices exercise dress that keeps flying off the shelves. Style a skort for the gym with your favorite sneakers and longline sports bra and for a night out with sandals (or heels if you dare!) and a flowy blouse. 

Ahead, shop our picks of the best skorts for exercise and beyond:

Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort
A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say this is the skort version of the brand's cult-favorite exercise dress. 
$58 AT OUTDOOR VOICES
Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Mid Rise Skirt
Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Mid Rise Skirt
Lululemon
Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Mid Rise Skirt
While this skort was designed for tennis, it's also perfect for running. Stash your keys in the waistband pocket and go. 
$68 AT LULULEMON
Girlfriend Collective Skort
Girlfriend Collective Skort
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Skort
With over 2,000 five-star reviews, 11 colors and inclusive sizes, this skort by Girlfriend Collective is clearly nailing this trend. 
$58 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE
BALEAF Women's Athletic Skort
BALEAF Women's Athletic Skort
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Athletic Skort
This flirty style comes in a bunch of playful and practical colors. 
$26 AT AMAZON
Nike Club Skirt
Nike Club Skirt
Nike
Nike Club Skirt
Perfect for golf or tennis, but we won't judge you if you just rock the look and skip the sport. 
$70 AT NIKE
Adidas Ultimate365 Knit Frill Skort
Adidas skort
Adidas
Adidas Ultimate365 Knit Frill Skort
The ruffles on this skort by Adidas add an extra feminine touch to the sporty style. 
$75 AT ADIDAS
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
Athleta
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
We love the perfectly sized smartphone pocket on this skort. 
$68 AT ATHLETA
Athletic Works Women's Core Active Dri-Works Skort
Athletic Works Women's Core Active Dri-Works Skort
Walmart
Athletic Works Women's Core Active Dri-Works Skort
If you're on the fence about this trend, this affordable version from Walmart is the perfect style to try. 
$13 AT WALMART
G-Star Raw High Skort
G-Star Raw High Skort
G-Star Raw
G-Star Raw High Skort
Pair this grown-up version of denim shorts with a crisp collared shirt and sandals for a polished summer look. 
$110 AT G-STAR RAW
Express High Waisted Leopard Linen-Blend Ruffle Skort
Express High Waisted Leopard Linen-Blend Ruffle Skort
Express
Express High Waisted Leopard Linen-Blend Ruffle Skort
If you love this adorable skort, you'll be happy to hear that there's a matching top available to complete the look. 
$64 AT EXPRESS
SHEIN Solid Self-Tie High-Rise Skort
SHEIN Solid Self-Tie High-Rise Skort
Shein
SHEIN Solid Self-Tie High-Rise Skort
A skirt in the front, shorts in the back. A classic skort. 
$8 AT SHEIN
UO Katie Tennis Mini Skirt
UO Katie Tennis Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters
UO Katie Tennis Mini Skirt
Ok, ok so this one isn't technically a skort, but we couldn't resist including this perfect little tennis skirt. 
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

