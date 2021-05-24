In case you hadn't heard, Gen Z announced via TikTok that skorts are officially back. However, Gen Z wasn't around for the first iteration of the trend, many of them are just discovering this versatile and comfortable look. For the millennials reading, fear not. Unlike many of the other early 2000s trends that we've seen returning, these are not the skorts of yesteryear. With so many versions made especially for exercise, you can find a style that will suit your needs for running, tennis, golf or just getting after it in the gym. And speaking of upgrades, don’t even get us started on the pockets! Our favorite styles, like the ones from Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Girlfriend Collective, have so many well-placed, essential pockets.

As with any trend that’s both comfortable and functional (we’re looking at you, Crocs), the skort trend is bound to stick around. It could even become a staple in our wardrobes like the Outdoor Voices exercise dress that keeps flying off the shelves. Style a skort for the gym with your favorite sneakers and longline sports bra and for a night out with sandals (or heels if you dare!) and a flowy blouse.

Ahead, shop our picks of the best skorts for exercise and beyond:

Girlfriend Collective Skort Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Skort With over 2,000 five-star reviews, 11 colors and inclusive sizes, this skort by Girlfriend Collective is clearly nailing this trend. $58 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Nike Club Skirt Nike Nike Club Skirt Perfect for golf or tennis, but we won't judge you if you just rock the look and skip the sport. $70 AT NIKE Buy Now

