Shopping

Get 20% Off the Charlotte Tilbury Makeup and Skincare Behind the 2023 Met Gala's Best Beauty Looks

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jessica Chastain Met Gala 2023
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Show-stopping makeup was on full display at the 2023 Met Gala last night. Celebs and beauty muses honored Karl Lagerfeld's legacy with glam looks featuring Charlotte Tilbury products. From Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz to Jessica Chastain, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Kate Moss, stars turned heads in some of Charlotte's most viral beauty products. 

Right now, you can take 20% off all of Charlotte Tilbury's Met Gala-ready makeup and skincare with the code REDCARPET. Through Friday, May 5, the Charlotte Tilbury sale is offering discounts on full-priced globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss. 

Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Sale

With deals on fan-favorite products like the Hollywood Flawless Filter, Pillow Talk collection, Charlotte's Magic Cream and more, you can save on everything from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line. Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the magical 20% off sale before Friday.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from Charlotte Tilbury to add to your cart, stat. Hint-hint: These finds also work as great Mother's Day gifts for the maternal beauty in your life. 

Charlotte's Magic Cream Light
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light

Save 20% on this lightweight moisturizer that won't weigh you down while working to protect your skin from the sun.

$100$80
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Available in three shades, this matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color.

$42$34
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy tinted lips without feathering or transfer.

$25$20
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Hollywood Flawless Filter
Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury
Hollywood Flawless Filter

The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.

$49$39
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea.

$23$18
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Eyes to Mesmerise in Sunlit Glow
Eyes to Mesmerise
Charlotte Tilbury
Eyes to Mesmerise in Sunlit Glow

This new shade of cream eyeshadow is perfect for summer with a sunset-inspired golden-pink hue.

$35$28
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.

$48$38
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles while aiming to visibly brighten and plump skin for flawless makeup application.

$85$68
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Beauty Light Wand
Beauty Light Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Beauty Light Wand

Get glowing cheekbones with Charlotte's illuminating wand, available in six shimmering shades.

$42$34
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Light Wonder
Light Wonder
Charlotte Tilbury
Light Wonder

This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration.

$49$39
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge

Create mesmerizing eye looks with this glimmering eyeshadow quartet with shimmering gold, rose-copper and russet-brown shades.

$55$44
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm
Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Happiberry
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm

Celebs including Lizzo love this lipstick-balm hybrid infused with hyaluronic acid for a plump pout.

$35$28
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial
Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial
Charlotte Tilbury
Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial

With a mix of AHAs, BHAs and PHAs, the Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial claims to diminish pores, fine lines, wrinkles and irritations. 

$70$56
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Hollywood Contour Wand
Hollywood Contour Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Hollywood Contour Wand

This easy-to-blend contour wand gets you sculpted and snatched in seconds.

$42$34
WITH CODE REDCARPET
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses

This adorable kiss-covered lipstick gives your lips a beautiful peachy pink hue.

$34$27
WITH CODE REDCARPET

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

Best Skincare and Beauty Tool Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Spring Glow

Get 25% Off Kiehl's Skincare Products and Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products to Shop at Amazon for Glowy Skin

Save 30% On Mother's Day Beauty Gifts from Laura Geller

Sofia Richie's Wedding Makeup Artist Swears By This $9 Beauty Product

Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup