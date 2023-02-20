One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both during the Kate Spade Presidents Day sale. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your wardrobe and accessories for spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Sale is offering 30% off nearly 400 styles with the code BLOOM at checkout.

Shop 30% off Kate Spade

Now through Tuesday, February 21, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, wallets, and espadrilles. We've found the best Kate Spade purses, wallets, and shoes on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade Presidents Day deals before the sale ends tomorrow.

Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Kate Spade Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress Get ready for spring. This midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. $398 $278 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Hudson Large Backpack Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack Style meets function with Kate Spade's new Hudson Backpack. Made from luxe pebbled leather, it holds all your essentials and can fit a 13-inch laptop. $358 $251 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Eastwell Espadrilles Kate Spade Eastwell Espadrilles Espadrilles are a definite springtime favorite and we're all about the orange tone for the season. $178 $125 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $118 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote Kate Spade Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. $358 $213 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $195 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Place's Cast Iron Always Pan Is On Sale for 25% Off Right Now

10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

15 Presidents Day Furniture Sales You Won't Want to Miss This Weekend

Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

The 18 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023