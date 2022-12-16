Get 30% Off Leggings, Fleeces, and More Winter Workout Essentials at Outdoor Voices This Weekend
Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress three years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best workout and lounge essentials. Today through December 18, Outdoor Voices is running a massive sale with 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more. Plus, enjoy free two-day shipping on orders $150 and over to get your last-minute gifts just in time for the holidays.
Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the colder days ahead, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute all season long. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.
Whether you want to stock up on leggings beloved by Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, now's a great time to snag bestsellers for less. From sports bras to fleece hoodies and the brand's famous colorblock leggings, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale below.
Save big on your new go-to studio legging featuring a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort.
What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods.
For lounging and low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra features a contrast trim.
Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging.
The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.
Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's best-selling PrimaFleece full zip comes complete with a zippered chest pocket for secure storage.
Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit.
The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design.
