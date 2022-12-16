Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress three years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best workout and lounge essentials. Today through December 18, Outdoor Voices is running a massive sale with 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more. Plus, enjoy free two-day shipping on orders $150 and over to get your last-minute gifts just in time for the holidays.

Get 30% Off Outdoor Voices

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the colder days ahead, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute all season long. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.

Whether you want to stock up on leggings beloved by Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, now's a great time to snag bestsellers for less. From sports bras to fleece hoodies and the brand's famous colorblock leggings, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale below.

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods. $138 $83 Shop Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $70 Shop Now

PrimoFleece Relaxed Full Zip Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece Relaxed Full Zip Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's best-selling PrimaFleece full zip comes complete with a zippered chest pocket for secure storage. $128 $90 Shop Now

SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. $98 $69 Shop Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 $34 Shop Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $70 Shop Now

