Get in the Spooky Spirit With Kitsch's New Wednesday Addams Collection of Claw Clips, Scrunchies and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:24 PM PDT, September 29, 2023

This Wednesday Addams-themed collab is frighteningly cute.

Halloween is only a month away, so now is the time to start thinking of a great costume and getting your decorations in order.

To help you get into the spirit of spooky season, hair care brand Kitsch just dropped a collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios infused with Wednesday Addams' frighteningly chic style — and it's on sale for 20% off with the code FALL20.

Shop the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams Collection

Inspired by Jenna Ortega's take on the beloved character in the hit Netflix show, the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams collection is full of fun and affordable hair accessories for spooky season and beyond. Some of Kitsch's most popular products are its damage-free satin scrunchies and trendy hair clips, and now you can shop these best-selling styles in dramatic black, purple and white shades and eccentric prints.

Whether you're in need of accessories for some early Halloween costume planning or just want to add some Wednesday-esque moodiness to your look, the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams collab is right on theme for Halloween.

Below, shop each piece from the collection — now 20% off with the code FALL20.

Wednesday x Kitsch Checkered Claw Clips 2pc Set

Wednesday x Kitsch Checkered Claw Clips 2pc Set
Wednesday x Kitsch Checkered Claw Clips 2pc Set

The claw clip trend is still going strong for fall 2023, and this two-piece set is made from recycled plastic.

$12 $10

with code fall20

Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Scrunchie Set

Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Scrunchie Set
Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Scrunchie Set

Add a fun pop of color or Victorian gothic edge to your look with this damage-free scrunchie set.

$12 $10

with code fall20

Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Snap Clips

Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Snap Clips
Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Snap Clips

An antique silver finish gives these adorned hair clips a vintage feel.

$12 $10

with code fall20

Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Bow Hair Ties 2pc Set

Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Bow Hair Ties 2pc Set
Wednesday x Kitsch Nevermore Bow Hair Ties 2pc Set

Inspired by Wednesday's Nevermore Academy uniform, these hair bows are pre-tied for easy styling.

$12 $10

with code fall20

Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Veil Headband

Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Veil Headband
Wednesday x Kitsch Goth Veil Headband

Whether you use it as part of a Halloween costume or to add some gothic vibes to your wardrobe, this spooky veil headband is sure to stun.

$12 $10

with code fall20

Wednesday™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle

Wednesday™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle
Wednesday™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle

Bundle and save when you collect the entire Wednesday x Kitsch hair care collab.

$60 $43

with code fall20

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

