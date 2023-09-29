Halloween is only a month away, so now is the time to start thinking of a great costume and getting your decorations in order.

To help you get into the spirit of spooky season, hair care brand Kitsch just dropped a collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios infused with Wednesday Addams' frighteningly chic style — and it's on sale for 20% off with the code FALL20.

Shop the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams Collection

Inspired by Jenna Ortega's take on the beloved character in the hit Netflix show, the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams collection is full of fun and affordable hair accessories for spooky season and beyond. Some of Kitsch's most popular products are its damage-free satin scrunchies and trendy hair clips, and now you can shop these best-selling styles in dramatic black, purple and white shades and eccentric prints.

Whether you're in need of accessories for some early Halloween costume planning or just want to add some Wednesday-esque moodiness to your look, the Kitsch x Wednesday Addams collab is right on theme for Halloween.

Below, shop each piece from the collection — now 20% off with the code FALL20.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

