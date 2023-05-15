Shopping

Get Ready for Summer and Shop the Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales Happening Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales
Andie Swim

Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer and we're only two weeks away from the holiday weekend, meaning now's the time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits. The best Memorial Day swimsuit sales are arriving early this year. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now. 

From sitewide discounts on Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $10 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Cuup, these early Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody. 

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Aerie
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie

Every Aerie swimsuit is 40% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 

40% OFF AERIE
MeUndies
MeUndies
MeUndies
MeUndies

All super-soft, super-comfy, and sustainably sourced MeUndies Swimwear is 25% off with code SWIM25. VIP Members save 40% with code SWIM40

25% OFF MEUNDIES
WITH CODE SWIM25
CUUP
CUUP
CUUP
CUUP

Now through May 15, Cuup is offering 25% off all Swim — including new styles. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. 

25% OFF CUUP
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon

Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Andie Swim

Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.

UP TO 50% OFF ANDIE SWIM
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell

Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $10.

UP TO 50% OFF MADEWELL

While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Balconette Swim

Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.

$98$74
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$36
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$30
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard
The Monaco Bottom - Lurex Jacquard
Andie
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard

The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.

$75$45
Andie Swim The Tropez Top
The Tropez Top—Crochet
Andie
Andie Swim The Tropez Top

Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.

$75$45
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina Belt one-piece in navy is a retro staple. Wear it with the contrast belt to highlight your waist, or remove it to wear the one-piece as a bodysuit.

$218$153
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17. 

$25$10
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

