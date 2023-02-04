If you're looking to save big on a new TV ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 12, you can score unbeatable discounts on Samsung's The Frame TV. As a part of Samsung’s Big Game Sales Event, The Frame TV is on sale for up to $1,000 off. Samsung's best-selling Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but all sizes of the 2022 model are now marked down to record-low prices for a limited time.

With Super Bowl TV deals live at Samsung, you can supercharge your living room's entertainment setup for the Chiefs-Eagles game and save big on an immersive watching experience. Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Shop the best Samsung Frame TV deals below.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

For more TV deals to score ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, shop all of Samsung's best 4K TVs on sale below.

Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2023

