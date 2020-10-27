Shopping

Get These Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings from the Amazon Sale

By ETonline Staff
Alo Yoga

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there's still time to grab red hot deals on Alo Yoga apparel at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale. This athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces, which are even more enticing when they're on sale. Score a deal or discount on all kinds of stylish leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts and more at Amazon and also be sure to check Amazon's Holiday Dash for more early bird holiday shopping deals. 

Below, shop the best deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga that are still available from the Amazon Holiday Dash event.

Women’s Moto Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging
Amazon
Women’s Moto Legging
Alo Yoga

These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. Grab them while you can because they're nearly sold out. 

REGULARLY $110

The brand has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. Check out more options below. 

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga

The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. 

Social Long Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Social Long Sleeve Top
Amazon
Social Long Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga

This lightweight spandex and cotton long sleeve top comes in four different colors.   

REGULARLY $88

Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Amazon
Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga

This polyester hoodie features an oversized silhouette, and ranges in sizes x-small to large. 

REGULARLY $138

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Amazon
High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. 

REGULARLY $125

Women's Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Feature Jacket
Amazon
Women's Feature Jacket
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's lightweight nylon jacket, with breathable net and mesh detail, is almost sold out in select sizes. 

Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga

Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. 

REGULARLY $140.00

Women's Dimension Hoodie
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Dimension Hoodie
Amazon
Women's Dimension Hoodie
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's Dimension hoodie is great for any laid back outing, even if it's walking from your room to your couch. Check out both styles.

Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jkt
Amazon
Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Alo Yoga

Become the personification of cozy in this Alo Yoga reversible Sherpa jacket that comes in six different styles.

Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top
Alo Yoga

Cozy up all fall and winter in this super-soft long-sleeve top, available in five colors, and they're selling out fast. 

