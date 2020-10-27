Get These Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings from the Amazon Sale

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there's still time to grab red hot deals on Alo Yoga apparel at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale. This athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces, which are even more enticing when they're on sale. Score a deal or discount on all kinds of stylish leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts and more at Amazon and also be sure to check Amazon's Holiday Dash for more early bird holiday shopping deals.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza offered up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, and Tory Burch. You can also find major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

If you're looking for something unique, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.

Below, shop the best deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga that are still available from the Amazon Holiday Dash event.

Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. Grab them while you can because they're nearly sold out. REGULARLY $110 $76.06 at Amazon

The brand has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. Check out more options below.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. $71.95 at Amazon

Social Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Amazon Social Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga This lightweight spandex and cotton long sleeve top comes in four different colors. REGULARLY $88 $76.48 at Amazon

Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga This polyester hoodie features an oversized silhouette, and ranges in sizes x-small to large. REGULARLY $138 $127.85 at Amazon

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings Alo Yoga Amazon High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings Alo Yoga Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. REGULARLY $125 $81.94 at Amazon

Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga's lightweight nylon jacket, with breathable net and mesh detail, is almost sold out in select sizes. $97.82 at Amazon

Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. REGULARLY $140.00 $92.85 at Amazon

Women's Dimension Hoodie Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Dimension Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga's Dimension hoodie is great for any laid back outing, even if it's walking from your room to your couch. Check out both styles. $118.67 at Amazon

Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Become the personification of cozy in this Alo Yoga reversible Sherpa jacket that comes in six different styles. $148.87 And Up at Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Cozy up all fall and winter in this super-soft long-sleeve top, available in five colors, and they're selling out fast. $87.95 at Amazon

